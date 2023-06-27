Jonathan Majors is definitely not having a good time amidst the recent controversies of being alleged of domestic violence charges against him. As the whole future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Multiverse Saga was somewhere dependent on his shoulders, things seem not in favour of the Marvel Studios. However, a new update regarding the controversy reveals that the actor has filed a cross-complaint against his assault accuser. Read on to find out more about it!

The actor was last seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he played Kang The Conqueror, one of the versions of his character Kang. The audience lauded his performance as they expected more of him as the multiversal saga unfolded. While the ending of the Paul Rudd starrer movie was a disappointment, the climax did receive a massive backlash as Majors’s character got defeated by an army of ants, which seemed like a joke for many.

According to a report by Insider, the MCU star has filed an NYPD domestic violence complaint against his assault accuser and ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The documents obtained by the outlet revealed that Jonathan Majors has alleged that she attacked him, not the other way around, during a March 25 dispute on a Chinatown street corner. In an affidavit, the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty star claims that a “drunk and hysterical” Jabbari slapped and scratched him on the night they fought.

With all that, the prosecutors put the case on hold as police found probable cause for an arrest. Jonathan Majors walked into the Chinatown precinct and gave police his own version of what actually happened that night. He alleged that the accuser/ex-girlfriend slapped, and grabbed at his face, causing pain and bleeding, according to a domestic incident report and sworn affidavit obtained by the outlet.

While there is no official update about the casting of the actor in the future projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the superhero fandom is waiting for an update from the Marvel Studios. Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

