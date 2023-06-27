It has been a while now since romance rumours of Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik made rounds. Despite making international headlines after their alleged kiss, they seem to have hit a hard spot this time. While Sel has unfollowed Zayn and other celebs, the latter has wiped his Instagram account.

Zayn has always been a singing sensation ever since he made his debut, being a part of One Direction. His relationships are always highly discussed, especially his equation with his former partner Gigi Hadid as they share their daughter Khai.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of Monday, June 26, a report of Selena Gomez unfollowing a bunch of celebrities, including Zayn Malik, Dua Lipa, Zendaya and model sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid. The report was an update about her romance rumours with Zayn after a long time. Now, as per Pop Base, the Dusk Till Dawn singer has removed all his posts and display picture (DP) from his Instagram handle with over 49.8 million followers. While Zayn was still following the Rare Beauty founder, he now seems to have unfollowed her as well.

Zayn Malik’s move has raised many questions. While some believe it is for his upcoming album, which he was working on since last year, others think it has something to do with Selena.

Zayn Malik has blacked out and wiped his Instagram as he gears up to start a new era. pic.twitter.com/kRCHf06hDL — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 26, 2023

Reacting to Zayn’s blacked-out Instagram, a Twitter user wrote, “Man couldn’t handle an unfollow,” while another penned, “Omg… I wonder if this is because Selena Gomez unfollowed him?”

A third user wrote, “Selena’s impact.”

Another mentioned how it must be regarding Zayn’s fourth album and wrote, “My man is coming y’all be prepared.”

Let us know your views about Zayn Malik’s move in the comments space below. And for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Meghan Markle Slammed By United Talent Agency’s CEO Amid Her $20 Million+ Deal Getting Cancelled By Spotify: “Just Because You’re Famous Doesn’t Make You Great At Something”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News