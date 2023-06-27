Emily Ratajkowski says she dresses for the summer heat by going out naked under her coat.

The supermodel, 32, also joked she had no idea how to dress for the heat as she attended the Loewe menswear show in Paris on Saturday while wearing an oversized black leather coat from the label, despite the temperature soaring to 29C on the date.

Emily Ratajkowski told i-D when asked how she dresses for hot weather, “Inappropriately, obviously. Look at me. I’m sweating so much. I’m naked underneath this.”

Emily Ratajkowski paired the coat with knee-high boots, a green Loewe Puffer Goya bag costing $3,500 and oversized black sunglasses.

Emily has been sharing behind-the-scenes snaps of her time at Paris Fashion Week with her 30.1 million Instagram followers, including a video of herself posing in a white Jacquemus tutu and bra top at the Loewe show on Monday.

Emily has also shared recent snaps showing off her bum in a bikini – after admitting she feels sexiest when her backside is bigger than normal.

The ‘Gone Girl’ actress, who has claimed she eats “a lot” despite her toned physique, listed a larger “b**ty” among a series of other things that made her feel most physically desirable.

She said when asked in a question-and-answer session for HommeGirls magazine what made her feel “hot”, “A tan. A lot of highlighter. Red wine. The right music. When my b**ty is a little thicker than usual. Lip liner and lip gloss. A good pair of boots.”

The model also delved into her deeper side, saying her favourite writers were Hilton Als, Leslie Jamison, Lace M Johnson, Toni Morrison and Alexander Chee.

She added she would love to ask Joan Didion about “grief, writing, and about what she really thought about Eve Babitz (the hedonistic artist)”.

Emily Ratajkowski, who has a son Sylvester (2) with her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard (36) has said she is not a fitness freak and does not count calories to stay in shape.

Emily said in a 2017 appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, “I’m someone who eats. A lot.”

