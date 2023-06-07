Selena Gomez is the queen of superstar chic style with the blend of girl-next-door vibe and has always been an advocate of taking care of one’s mental health. The pop star has always been a sight for sore eyes, and her beach wears are not just sultry but classy too, like the one in this throwback picture of her from a decade ago in a bikini we are sorry but not sorry for bringing you this picture of her raising the mercury levels.

Selena is the most followed woman on Instagram, and the icon is living her life to the fullest she was also spotted at Beyonce’s Renaissance tour concert in Paris, enjoying another queen’s performance. There she blasted the security team for allegedly misbehaving with the fans, and the video of the same went viral on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Selena Gomez wearing a classic black and white zebra print two pieces as she got photographed on the beach is something straight out of the popular Baywatch show. The Only Murders in the Building star wore a halter neck bikini top with a matching bottom as she showcased her toned abs and s*xy long legs. It has been shared on Twitter on a fan account called ‘SELENABELV’. Her beauty increased ten times with her sheer confidence as she rocked the look effortlessly.

Selena Gomez went makeup-free for a beach look, sporting a stylish pair of sunglasses and tons of sunscreen, which gave her the perfectly glazing tan which is nothing but enviable. Besides the sunscreen, Gomez made sure to keep her lips hydrated with tinted lip balm giving her lips a plumped and moisturised look. Her chestnut-coloured hair sporting the soft beach curls was kept open, and with every flick, the hearts of her fans skipped a beat. Check out the picture of Selena here:

just selena gomez looking sexy and confident in a bikini pic.twitter.com/wCqzE8lu29 — 𝐡𝐚𝐣𝐚𝐫𝐞 (@SELENABELV) September 29, 2022

What are your thoughts on this super CAS and super hot beach look of Selena Gomez? Tell us in the comments, and for more fashion throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Alleged Ex-Hot Flame Monica Bellucci Once Broke The Internet By Flashing Her Cle*vage In A Bralette & Stared Through Our Soul With Her Hypnotising Eyes!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News