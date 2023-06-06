Kendall Jenner, after clearing out ‘feud’ rumours with BFF Hailey Bieber, has set the internet on fire with her latest swimwear photoshoot. The supermodel, who has been in the limelight lately for her dating rumours with Bad Bunny, surely knows how to serve her fans as she drops several photos of her updating everyone on her envious life. Jenner, in this new NSFW shoot, will make you skip many heartbeats.

Jenner has always been at the top of her fashion game, and it has been in her genes belonging to the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan. The supermodel, a few days ago, rocked a bold and very risky outfit where she was wearing a black dress with sheer cups with floral appliques placed right on her ni*ples, and the long scarf across the neck gave it a very Bollywood spin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kendall Jenner, in a new campaign for FWRD, was seen posing in some of the raunchiest swimwear, and among them, one particular black cut-out bikini caught our attention. The pictures have been shared on FWRD’s Instagram handle and fans were stunned by her beauty and confidence. Jenner is wearing a twisted underbust bikini top worth $265 [Rs 21, 662] paired with matching bottoms worth $220 [Rs 17, 983].

Kendall Jenner showcased her perfectly toned body putting on a show of her underb**bs confidently with a wet look to make it steamier. She sported waterproof full, coverage makeup with her hair all wet and pulled back, giving a clear view of her s*xy swimwear and washboard abs. She had n*de brown creamy lips going really well with her black bikini.

Check out the picture of Kendall here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FWRD (@fwrd)

What are your thoughts on Kendall‘s steamy shoot? Let us know in the comments. And, for more such fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Harvey Weinstein Wanted Jennifer Aniston To Be ‘Killed’ Over Her Alleged S*xual Harassment Claims Including Grabbing Her Butt & Staring At Her Cleav*ge

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News