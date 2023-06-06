Matty Healy’s controversial past had been haunting the Swifties ever since the reports of their dating surfaced. Time and again, fans tried to tell Taylor Swift that she deserved better, even though she was healing from her past split with Joe Alwyn. But looks like it was a short-lived romance, which has now come to end days after he sparked controversy by kissing a security guard during one of his concerts. Scroll below for details!

There have been a lot of rumours around Tay and Matty’s romance. While some claimed it was casual, others confirmed that they had already shared the three magical words. There were also reports of the couple allegedly moving in together. Fuel to the fire was added when The 1975 vocalist was spotted bonding with the Love Story singer’s dad at one of her concerts.

People has now confirmed that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have split. A source close to the portal claims, “She had fun with him, but it was always casual. They are no longer romantically involved.” The report also comes days after the English songwriter kissed a security guard on the lips. While controversies from his past have been well known, fans expected things to change as he was now ‘committed’.

What’s surprising is that Taylor Swift fans are not upset, but rather happy for her. Internet is bombarded with celebratory tweets.

A user wrote, “Did people actually think it was serious? I thought we all knew it was a rebound”

Another commented, “this is the best day of my life”

“CRYING TEARS OF HAPINESS,” another commented.

A fan reacted, “and we survived the great war!”

“War is over, we won!!” wrote another.

Many even joked that Taylor Swift may already be ready to release another album with yet another heartbreak.

