It has been a while now since the controversies surrounding the new show on HBO, The Idol, began. Ever since the show’s first two episodes were screened at the Cannes Film Festival and its reviews were out, netizens have been slamming it for its bold content. As it also features BLACKPINK’s Jennie, who is receiving backlash for giving away some steamy and s*xual moves, many have come up in her favour and lauded her acting skills.

The Idol follows the story of a budding pop star Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, who comes under a cult guru Tedros, essayed by Abel’ The Weeknd’ Tesfaye. The show sees Jennie playing Dyanne.

The first episode of the much-awaited series recently arrived on HBO, and Twitter is filled with reactions since then. While many are talking about Lily-Rose Depp’s performance, most are reviewing BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s acting debut. One of the scenes features Jennie dancing in casual attire, a grey top and black shorts, with a bunch of people. It is not the entire dance but one s*xual step that has set the internet on fire.

As many are slamming Jennie for signing a show that demands her getting involved in s*xual poses, BLINKS have come in her favour and defending her. A Twitter user wrote, “korean movies/dramas got actual s*x scenes while jennie did a s*xy dance…so what’s the issue,” while another penned, “although very pathetic, it’s lowkey so sad that y’all still gasp and jump in shock when y’all see idols have physical touch with non group members lmaooo Jennie rly a once in a lifetime idol fr, just setting new standards in everything.”

“The jennie clip not even being remotely provocative and kpop stans are losing their minds…how old are you lot cause she’s literally just dancing,” wrote a third one.

A fourth user wrote, “I love and admire jennie so much. it’s so nice to see a kpop idol that does not care to break these strict, weird standards that the industry be putting on idols. It’s great to see an idol being themselves, using their opportunities and she doesn’t care which is what kpop needs.”

