Filmmaker Taika Waititi never minces his word when it comes to sharing opinions and he did the same when he recently took a dig at the white power structure in Hollywood over its failure to fix the diversity issues. The acclaimed director while speaking at a luncheon called out the industry for relying on underrepresented communities to fix the problem of representation. Scroll down to read more.

Taika Waititi is best known for his movies like JoJo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder, Free Guy and The Suicide Squad. On the personal front, Taika belongs to Maori and Jewish communities and has often made headlines for his representation towards the same.

Speaking of the latest, according to Business Insider India, Taika Waititi while attending the The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising our Voices luncheon stated, “Stop asking us what to do, how to fix things, all right? I’m so tired of this.” The 47-year-old filmmaker continued, “I’m so tired of the diversity conversation, the inclusivity conversation, all the conversations. All of us want to be working and not having to come and do f**king panels and speeches in the middle of our day.” He further shared, “You wonder why there is no indigenous stuff out there. This is the sh*t you’ve got us doing. Making us come and talk about the problem and tell you how to fix it. You f**king broke it — you fix it.”

Taika Waititi joked about what’s currently happening is akin to someone “coming into your house, stealing all of your sh*t, and burning your house down and then saying, ‘OK, we need to talk about this.’”

The Academy Award-winning director then suggested, “You build the f**king house. You burnt it down. I’ll come back, and hopefully, you’ll get it right, and if you don’t get it right, we’ll try again.” He also added that according to him most of the movies and TV shows have got the diversity wrong.

“What’s happening is we’re mistaking that for we have to include a person from every single race, and every single background, and every single part of the human experience in every show or everything that we make,” said Taika Waititi adding, “That’s not reality, and it’s not authentic. I never grew up with a group of friends where there was someone who represented every ethnic group in my group of friends. I don’t know who the hell grew up like that.”

Taika Waititi concluded, “When we make our things, don’t give us a white showrunner to tell us the rules and tell us how to do things. Let us figure it out, and let us figure out the structure of the story in our own way from our own experience. By decolonizing the screen, what I mean is just don’t make it so white.”

