Academy Award winner and Grammy recipient A R Rahman in a recent interaction said that wrong movies were being sent to the Oscars from India. This statement comes from the music maestro when he sat for an interaction with another music legend L Subramaniam. The video shot before the 2023 Oscars sees Rahman discussing his passion for music and how he stepped into the shoes of westerners to realize how he needs to do things differently.

The 56-year-old crooner during his chat with Subramaniam first spoke about his journey and how he started his journey from making jingles to then experimenting with music. The ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ hitmaker further stated about the freedom he got from having a home studio that allowed him to adapt the technological advancements. Speaking on similar lines, Rahman then claimed wrong movies from India were being sent to the Oscars adding what made him do things differently with respect to the Academy Awards.

According to The Indian Express, AR Rahman while getting candid with Subramaniam said, “I came in the transitional period of technological change. It gave me a lot of time to experiment and fail” adding, “Nobody knew my failure, they only saw my success because it all happened inside the studio.” Rahman continued, “We kept coming back again and doing it. So, the freedom I got because of having a home studio.” The renowned composer then added that if West was doing it they could do it too. Rahman asserted, “When we listen to their music, why can’t they listen to our music? I kept asking that and that ‘why’ became better production, better quality, better distribution, and mastering and that still drives me.”

Dropping the bomb, the music legend, AR Rahman then said, “Sometimes, I see that our movies go till the Oscar… they don’t get it. Wrong movies are being sent for the Oscars. And I am just like DON’T” adding, “We have to be in another person’s shoes. I have to be in Westerner’s shoes to see what’s happening here. I have to be in my shoes to see what they are doing.” For the unversed, India bagged two Oscars this year with Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ and Best Documentary Short for ‘The Elephant Whisperers’.

Do you guys agree with AR Rahman’s Oscars’ comment? For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

