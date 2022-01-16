Oscar-winning 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire revolves around the journey of a ‘Chai Wala’ Jamal Malik played by Dev Patel to becoming a millionaire. However, when the film was released many critics called out the makers for highlighting India’s poverty; however, Shah Rukh Khan had slammed them and said it’s a reality.

The academy award-winning movie is directed by Danny Boyle and it is a loose adaptation of the novel Q & A by Indian author Vikas Swarup. The film also features, Freida Pinto, Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Saurabh Shukla and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles.

Back in the day, when Shah Rukh Khan returned from Los Angeles after shooting for Karan Johar’s My Name Is Khan, the actor took an indirect jibe at critics for after they felt Slumdog Millionaire makers highlighted so much poverty and slums about India.

Speaking to reporters at the launch of his company’s venture into television content, ‘Ghar Ki Baat hai,’ Shah Rukh Khan told, “Isn’t that (poverty and slums) a reality? If you (critics) have a problem with the word Slumdog, why don’t you look positively and see that there is a word millionaire or ‘crorepati’ also.”

SRK who has also read the original book added, “I have just returned from the US and people there have become crazy about the film and its music. The film’s sound is also good apart from a good story and screenplay. The film deserves all awards.”

Talking about rejecting Anil Kapoor’s role in Slumdog Millionaire, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I can’t regret something which I could not have done. I don’t think I would have done justice to the role of a game show host like Anil Kapoor.”

The Zero actor further claimed that while Danny Boyle was shooting the Dev Patel Starrer, the actor was busy hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) and Kya Aap Panchvi Pass Se Tez Hai’.

Concluding his statement Shah Rukh Khan said, “I love awards and I hope to feature in a film comprising Indian cast and crew someday which will go to win these awards. The success of Slumdog Millionaire worldwide is an incentive to all Indian filmmakers.”

