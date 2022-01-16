It can be agreed that whenever two A-listed celebrities get married to each other, the celebration is one to be remembered for generations. One such grand wedding took place in the Bachchan family when Abhishek Bachchan married Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Well, this marriage was also remembered for another particular reason and no, it’s not very pleasant. Did you know that a model/actress named Jhanvi Kapoor slit her wrist and claimed to be Abhishek’s wife?

Sounds Bizarre right? Well, below is everything you need to know about the incident that happened during the Guru actor’s wedding.

So during Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s big fat Indian wedding, Jhanvi Kapoor(not the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor) but a small-time actress/model gained a lot of attention. The reason for this was that the model created a ruckus while claiming that she was Abhishek’s wife. Things took a nasty turn when Kapoor ended up slitting her wrist publicly.

After trying to attempt suicide publicly, Jhanvi Kapoor then went on to accuse Aishwarya Rai Bachchan of stealing Abhishek Bachchan from her. The incident took place outside Prateeksha in Juhu (outside Abhishek‘s house).

The actor/model claimed to be one of the background dancers in Abhishek’s Dus Bahane song from the 2005 movie Dus. The girl also confessed that the Dostana actor had married her in front of a bunch of her friends.

Well, Jhanvi Kapoor disappeared from the eyes of the media after the incident, and to date, we are not sure about her whereabouts. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on 20th April 2007 and is has been happily married for 14 years. The two share a daughter named, Aaradhya Bachchan.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Bob Biswas which was a Diya Annapurna Ghosh directorial. The movie showed Abhishek as the lead role who works as a life insurance agent and a part-time hitman, but after recovering from a coma, he finds it really hard to remember his criminal activities. The movie also stars Chitrangada Singh in the lead role and was released on 3rd December 2021.

