Actor Sahil Anand, who gained fame thanks to roles in TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Rang Badalti Odhani and more, made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Student of the Year. Also starring debutants Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, did you know the former Roadies 4 contestant had a near-death experience while shooting for it?

Well, in case you didn’t, our today’s throwback story is here to talk about it. To give you context, Sahil who initially didn’t know how to swim has to compete in the triathlon competition that required him to swim across the pool.

In a past article, as carried by Glamsham, Sahil Anand’s near-death experience happened while he was shooting the swimming scene in the film. Sahil, who didn’t know swimming initially, took classes and learned the sport. Despite acquiring the much-needed knowledge, he wasn’t confident enough while shooting a particular Student of the Year scene. The scene in question was of him having to swim in an Olympic size swimming pool and along with Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra present.

It was during the fourth take that the scene was being shot when things went haywire on the Student of the Year sets. As per the article, everything went according to plan, that is until the swimmers reached the middle of the pool and Sahil Anand’s phobia kicked in. The actor started panicking and moving his hands and legs around frantically to keep afloat. Varun Dhawan, who is a good swimmer noticed Anand’s absence and turned back to see him struggling and losing control. He then headed back and helped him.

An eyewitness, while talking about it, said, “Varun Dhawan swam swiftly across and reached Sahil Anand and helped him reach the sides so he could hold something and was pulled out of the swimming pool. Everyone present including Sahil Anand thanked Varun for taking him out of such a difficult situation.”

The article noted that the whole crew of Student of the Year was scared as they realized that it could have led to a tragic mishap. The team called for a doctor immediately to see if Sahil was fine before moving forward to anything else. After being checked and asked to rest, Sahil Anand insisted that they reshoot the scene as he was confident that he would complete it without any further hiccups – and he did.

As soon as the scene was over, the whole crew applauded Sahil and congratulated him for overcoming his phobia of swimming.

Did you know about this incident of Varun Dhawan saving his Student of the Year co-stars?

