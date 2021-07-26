Advertisement

Actor Sahil Anand who garnered a lot of eyeballs owing to his sudden disappearance from social media is back into the news again as he released the poster of his upcoming film ‘Paatr’ which led him to the world of darkness and anxiety owing to its twisting storyline which took a toll on the latters mental health.

A week back Sahil had posted a message on his Instagram account where he admitted that he feels disassociated from the outer world. In the post which he deleted later on, he had written “Hi everyone hope you guys are doing fine. Just wanted all my loved ones to take care yourself as I decided to be inactive for some time, I’m not feeling like myself and the last couple of months has been tough on me. Right now, I need space. I feel lost. I feel disassociated. Sometimes your passion can become your worst nightmare. Guys, mental health is important, kabhi kabhi kuchh wohi cheeze Jyada affect kar jaati hai jinko hum khud ke jyada kareeb kar lete hai. I tried my best to feel normal but it only getting worse.”

When we asked Sahil Anand about the same, he said, “I have been looking forward to work in an author-backed project for a long time, and when Chand Mohammed offered me the film, I immediately gave him a green signal from my end since the story was very intriguing and moreover I trust his conviction because he is an award-winning director who has bagged several awards for his films in the past. But while shooting for the film, I lost my usual self and got so engulfed into the character that I could not withdraw myself from it. This has happened for the very first time and this is very strange and I am still trying to cope up.”

Paatr will release on the 30th of July on YouTube’s pocket films. Audiences have been really excited and inquisitive to watch the film.

