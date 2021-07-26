Advertisement

Seems like Raj Kundra is going deeper in the muck with each passing day. The businessman who was arrested for allegedly producing and publish p*rnographic content for apps has been in police custody for a week exactly. While the investigation over the week has churned out many possible angles and revelations. But there is a new update now.

Shilpa Shetty‘s husband Raj Kundra, a businessman was arrested by the Mumbai Police last Monday. He was accused of not just filming illegal adult content but also selling it and publishing it on apps, one named Hotshots. As per the latest update from the investigation that has been on, a co-accused, Arvindkumar Srivastava has accepted that he used two identities and not just that he also said he is framed in all the fiasco. Read on to know everything you should about this shocking update of the day.

Advertisement

For the past week, we are waking up to several shocking updates in the Raj Kundra row. The latest report as per TOI, says that co-accused Arvindkumar Srivastava has now claimed that he was framed in the whole case. Not just that, he has accepted using two Identities. As per the report, he said he used two identities like Akshay Kumar. This whole confusion was solved when the police in their investigation found out that the two accused in the ongoing p*rn film case alongside Raj were the same person.

Namely, Arvindkumar Srivastava and Yash Thakur is one person and he was using two identities which he was inspired from Akshay Kumar he reportedly says.

Meanwhile, a lot has been already revealed and speculated about the row. Only Mumbai Police can confirm this piece of information, and we are waiting for that. The Mumbai Police at the time of arrest had rolled out a statement that called Raj Kundra a key conspirator in creating and publishing p*rnographic content.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Karan Kundrra Reacts To Being Mistaken For Raj Kundra In P*rn Case: “Some Started Abusing Me…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube