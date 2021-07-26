Advertisement

Splitsvilla may not have found the ideal match for Divya Agarwal but Ace Of Space sure did. The actress fell in love with her best friend Varun Sood in the house and there was no going back. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant is now opening up about marriage plans and so much more. Read on for details!

As most know, Varun is currently being seen on Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He has previously made a lot of noise over his shirtless pictures with Sana Makbul and Nikki Tamboli. Divya even opened up about they tease each other with such sultry pictures when away.

Varun Sood is now answering the most-asked question to the couple. Talking about marriage plans with Divya Agarwal, the Roadies contestant told TOI, “Divya and I are very young, marriage is something which will be eventually on the cards in the future. I don’t like the fact that some people keep asking me why are you not getting married. We don’t want to get married right now. We have a lot to do in life. Right now, we both are taking care of our families and we want to excel in our careers.”

Varun Sood continued, “Eventually, whenever the marriage happens everyone will get to know. Right now, we are in a very good space, we are staying together working and having fun. It’s great and we are very young to get married.”

During the conversation, Varun said that Divya Agarwal was happy when he made friends on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Not just that, he even spoke about her reaction to his shirtless pictures with Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli and others.

“Divya is very happy that after 5-6 years I’ve made new friends. She is happy that I took the initiative and made friends. So she was very happy seeing the beach pictures with Sana Makbul, Vishal and everyone. She told me you should have clicked more pictures,” Varun Sood concluded.

Would you want to see Varun get hitched to Divya Agarwal? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates.

