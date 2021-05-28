Varun Sood has lately been creating a lot of noise over Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor is currently in Cape Town competing against Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Anushka Sen amongst others. Meanwhile, girlfriend Divya Agarwal is busy ‘teasing’ him with sultry hot pictures on her Instagram. The Splitsvilla beauty says it keeps the spark alive in their relationship. Read on for deets!

As most know, Divya has been treating fans with her latest photoshoots. The beauty recently slipped into a backless tulle dress and left fans in awe with her look. If that wasn’t enough, she even slipped into black lingerie for a racy look. And apparently, one of the reasons behind it is to tease her boyfriend Varun as he continues posting shirtless pictures from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 sets.

Talking about it all, Divya Agarwal said, “Everyone should know who is Varun’s girlfriend and who is my boyfriend. We love to tease other by posting hot pictures of ourselves when we are apart. It keeps the spark alive.”

What was Varun Sood’s reaction to her pictures? Divya Agarwal responded, “He said ‘You don’t do such photoshoots in my presence or post such pictures and when I am away you are posting these’. We have known each other for more than two years now and it’s a thing between us that when we are apart, we tease each other by uploading such pictures. When we meet again, it is a good meeting…it’s exciting. It’s a little window of freedom where we experiment and explore our individuality and talent.”

Speaking of their relation, Divya said that they’re not just an ordinary couple. She said, “We are not a typical couple where we are only into each other. Varun is good-looking, muscular and talented. I don’t want the girls to think that ‘oh he is taken, we can’t drool on him and Divya will get upset’. I like when girls compliment him. He likes when the guys are crazy about me. It’s just a support to each other.”

Well, there surely seems some hotness in Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood’s relationship, yea?

