Television beauty Erica Fernandes has been missing from the screens for a while now. The actress was last seen as Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She’s all set to reunite with her co-star Shaheer Sheikh for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3. But the actress says she’s not okay doing bold content. Read on for all the details.

Erica began her career in 2016 with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The beauty then went onto be a part of its season 2 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. With just two leading shows, she turned into a household name. Fans have been waiting for her to see her on different platforms and mediums, but if it’s something that’s bold, it’s a no no for Fernandes.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Erica Fernandes shared, “I am not comfortable doing bold shows and content and I am quite open about it. I have been offered quite a few shows until now. There have been shows that came my way and had bold content and I have said no to them because sometimes I feel they are forcefully added to the show to sell. And I need logic to whatever I am doing and whatever is happening in the show.”

Erica Fernandes continued, “If it is genuinely required then that is a different thing and I might have to mentally prepare for it. That is a very different thing altogether. But first I need to know why it is required in the show. So if no one is able to give me that answer then I don’t think I will ever do it.”

The actress also expressed her interest in being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she’s not up for Bigg Boss.

“I am open to reality shows and I have been offered that too but sadly I have not been able to be a part of it. Khatron Ke Khiladi I would love to do it. But not Bigg Boss because it is not my cup of tea at all. That’s something I would never do. I don’t even watch it so let aside doing it,” Erica Fernandes concluded.

