Erica Fernandes has been a part of showbiz since 2013 and she’s clearly come a long way. The actress has become a household name with celebrated shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay & Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. But do you know she was a model and even participated in the Miss India pageant before all of this? Read on for all the details.

Advertisement

The actress was just 18 when she participated in Miss India. Just not that, the beauty even ended up finding a position in the top 10. A video is now going viral where the actress is even seen walking on the ramp with utmost confidence.

Advertisement

The event was judged by Rohit Shetty and Harbhajan Singh, who seemed impressed as they clapped as Erica Fernandes walked the ramp. The beauty had asymmetrical shorter hair as she introduced herself in the video.

Erica Fernandes mentioned that she was from the city of dreams, Mumbai. She was seen playing around the pool in a black bikini, as she flaunted her toned figure.

Check out the video below:

Another picture witnesses her wearing a floral one-piece on-stage.

Meanwhile, Erica Fernandes recently expressed her wish to play negative characters. It’s been a while now that fans have seen Erica on-screen. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 went off the air on 3rd October 2020. Ever since the actress has not taken up any project. But she makes sure to give fans a sneak peek into her personal life via Instagram. She also uploads YouTube videos every now and then providing skincare and makeup tips.

As fans continue to speculate about Erica Fernandes’ upcoming projects, the beauty says she wants to experiment. She wants to play comical as well as negative roles. In a conversation with TOI, Erica shared, “So far, I have played nice, strong characters. I think I should explore more roles and characters now. I am very interested in doing comedy, negative roles or something that has action-drama.”

Erica Fernandes continues, “I want to do something new so that people can also see the different sides I that have to show. Whatever comes my way and is interesting, I’ll do it.”

Must Read: Forget Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Sharmila Tagore Was Once Blamed By Her Father When Tiger Pataudi Dropped A Catch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube