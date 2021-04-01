Television actresses are way more famous than Bollywood. They have a wider reach, they’re household names and way more relatable. Exactly the reason why be it Hina Khan, Nia Sharma or Krystle D’Souza, our mothers would always be able to recall their names!

But these Television bahus have time and again left us awestruck with their real-life looks. Just not that, they have soared the temperatures with their ‘babe’ avatars.

Check out 5 times when Nia Sharma, Hina Khan and others oozed the oomph with their bikini looks:

Nia Sharma:

Well, there’s no doubt that Nia Sharma will top the list. She has left us drooling over her western looks time and again. If that’s not enough, her sultry saree looks have been the talk of the town too! But it was last year in January when the Jamai Raja 2.0 actress left us speechless in her red bikini. Check out the look below:

Krystle D’Souza

Krystle D’Souza is famous for her simplicity. But you cannot miss out on her fashionista avatar that’s a major vibe for many! The Chehre actress recently shared glimpses of her lucrative vacation. While her floating breakfast left us drooling, the beauty left us mesmerized with her floral bikini as well.

Surbhi Jyoti

The Maldives craze seems to be going viral all over again. Yesterday, Surbhi Jyoti too shared pictures of her getaway. The Naagin actress wore a multi-coloured bikini with eye-popping detailing across the sides.

Hina Khan

We might have seen Hina Khan as Akshara for a long time in the past, but her latest avatar is unmissable. She’s turned that ‘babe bani bahu’ that we never saw coming. And must say, we’re in love with each look of hers. And her blue tube top and bikini bottom avatar was no different!

Erica Fernandes

When it comes to fashion and TV, you can never miss out on Kasuatii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes. She may be missing from the TV screens for a while now, but she ensures her presence is felt via her Instagram posts. Erica’s multi-coloured look remains one of our favourites on the list.

