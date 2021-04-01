Sunayana Fozdar is a timeless beauty. The actress has been in a part of showbiz since 2007. Over the years, her popularity has only grown and today she’s part of a celebrated show like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. We all see her play Anjali Bhabhi, but couldn’t she have pulled off Disha Vakani played Dayaben too? Here’s what she has to say about it.

As most know, Disha Vakani left the show back in 2017. Initially, it was just for a maternity break. However, if gossip mill is to be believed, negotiations with the makers did not work out. So Vakani decided to permanently quit the show. There has been no official confirmation or replacement till date!

Neha Mehta left the show amid the pandemic last year. She revealed having issues with the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers. Later, Sunayana Fozdar was roped in to play the role of Anjali. Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with the actress and asked her take on playing Dayaben instead.

Sunayana Fozdar said, “I’ve never considered playing Dayaben. I could have moulded myself as I have already played a crazy character in Belan Wali Bahu. Not like Dayaben of course, but it was another crazy thing!”

She continued, “But no yaar, I think I love her character (Dayaben), who doesn’t? I don’t want to say never say never, because as an actor, you should never say that. Now that I’m playing Anjali, mujhe kuch aur sochna bhi nai hai. I’m very happy playing that character. I feel there’s a lot I can offer to that character. So, there’s a lot more to explore since I’ve just been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since 6-7 months.”

Would you have wanted to see Sunayana Fozdar as Dayaben? Share with us in the comments section below.

