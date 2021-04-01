Shweta Tiwari has lately been making a lot of noise lately. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actress recently opened up on her personal life. From being a victim of domestic violence to suffering from 2 failed marriages, the beauty did go through a lot. However, ex-husband Abhinav Shukla has a rather different tale to narrate, yet again.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Shweta recently revealed how people suggested her to be in a live-in relationship rather than getting married for the third time. Just not that, the actress revealed how trolls have been targeting her along with her daughter Palak and saying the worst-possible things. But the most shocking part was when Tiwari claimed that Kohli threatened to malign her image with a ‘single post.’

Advertisement

Abhinav Kohli, who has been legally fighting with Shweta Tiwari for their son, Reyansh has now opened up. The ex-husband now claims that it is the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress who has been inhumane towards him. Making a startling revelation, he claims that Shweta tried to get him arrested on his father’s death anniversary.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Abhinav Kohli said, “On a few things I was left to ponder what do I say! I am fighting for my son, I am not yet fighting for myself. Shweta has been inhuman to me. Honestly, speaking it I still have tears in my eyes (cries) while speaking to people because Shweta has been inhuman to me. But I am not fighting for myself. What you are doing is wrong. I want to tell Shweta, you forget what you did to me. She put me behind bars for 2 nights and on wrong charges and then Palak (Shweta’s daughter) put up a post next day that he did nothing wrong to me sexually.”

He continued, “She later conveniently deleted it. And when I reposted that long letter which Palak had shared she again put up a case against me. She tried to get me arrested on my father’s death anniversary. She didn’t even spare that day knowing how emotional that day is for me. She wanted me to spend that night inside a lockup. What Shweta has done to me is inhuman. When I was busy taking care of our child, you called me cancer in the media.”

What is your take on this new ignited war between Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli? Share with us in the comments section below.

Must Read: Roadies: From Raghu, Rajiv Suddenly Leaving To Ayushmann Khurrana’s Sperm Donation Way Before Vicky Donor, 5 Surprising Secrets Of The Show!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube