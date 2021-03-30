Shweta Tiwari Reacts Strongly On "Gold Digger", "Isko 50 Producers Milte Hai" Remarks

Shweta Tiwari is amongst the biggest names in the Indian television industry. At the age of 40, the actress is working at a full force with no breaks. When it comes to acting no one doubts her skills, but unfortunately, her personal life is something that has been in talks for not-so-good reasons.

For the unversed, Shweta has witnessed turmoil in her married life twice and to date, she is going through society’s disgusting remarks about her character. In a recent interview, she has opened about the criticism and judgement she faces.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Shweta Tiwari said, “People say, ‘Isko toh aadat hai shaadi karke phir divorce dene ki’ (She has a habit of marrying someone and then filing for divorce). Shaadi koi aadat nahi hoti. Shaadi koi shauq ke liye nahi karta. Shaadi tabhi karte hai, jab usko settle hona hota hai” (Marriage is not a habit. One ties the knot to get settled in a life).

Shweta Tiwari further shared that some people call her ‘gold digger’, ‘characterless’ and even make disgusting remarks like “Isko 50 producers milte hai, isliye pati ko chodd diya” (She is in contact with producers, which is why she left her husband). Reacting to it, she said, “I don’t understand all these remarks.”

Shweta further shared that all such remarks and criticism will make her kids (Reyansh and Palak) stronger.

“I just think when my kids grow up, I don’t know if they will go into a better world or the worst world. But I’m happy that they are witnessing all this and getting stronger at a young age. They are learning from my journey, and they will start, where I have ended,” Shweta Tiwari added.

