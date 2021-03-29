The number of increasing COVID-19 case has once again played spoilt sport in our lives. Last March, the world came to a standstill with the rise in coronavirus cases and now too curfews and lockdowns are being put in place. While we are homebound, a bobby Deol fans took to social media and shared a video that will make you laugh.

In this 27 seconds video, we see Bobby predict COVID-19 years ago and tell us the precautions needed to be taken in order to stay safe. From social distancing to wearing a mask and even a swab test – check out the safety guidelines he has followed. And trust me, the video meme will make me roll on the floor with laughter.

In the video meme shared by Bobby Deol’s fan club, we see the actor give a compelling dialogue at the start. The actor starts the video by saying, “Kyuki mai woh saaf saaf dekh sakta hu joh aap nahi dekh sakte. (I can clearly see the things you can’t)” The first scene has him talking about social distancing. It has the actor voicing the dialogue, “Haath mat lagana bhaiya, kahi yeh bimari muje bhi na lag jaye (Don’t touch me, else I may even contract the same illness)”

In the next second, we see Bobby Deol doing a swab test for his co-star, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, by pushing a swab up her nostril. Looks like she was reluctant to undergo testing as we hear the actor say, “Pyaar se nahi, toh jabardasti hi sahi. Cheeko, cheeko. Come on (Not lovingly, then forcefully. Come on, sneeze.)”

The next scene in this fan-made compilation has him with gloves and a face mask on before moving to a scene from Bichoo. In this frame, we see the actor locking his door with the multiple locks he has, keeping away all unwanted people and quarantining alone.

The last scene before we see Bobby Deol repeat his opening dialogue sees him washing his hands thoroughly to kill all germs once and for all. Check out the video:

Lord Bobby predicted COVID-19 and told us to follow the safety precautions pic.twitter.com/gr4Dbl5dt2 — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) March 28, 2021

We are having a ball watching this video on loop!

