After collecting 13.43 crores on its first week, Mumbai Saga brought in 1.60 crores* more over the second weekend. With this, the Sanjay Gupta directed film has managed to go past the 15 crores mark as the total stands at 15.03 crores*.

Had these been the first week numbers of the film, the gangster-cop drama could well have aimed for a lifetime of over 20 crores. However, since that hasn’t quite been the case for Mumbai Saga, it would have to settle for far lesser.

There are murmurs in the industry that the film could well have opted for a digital release when it was anyways getting a good price there. However, these are just ifs and buts. Back in time when those who had invested in the film changed the course of release from OTT to theatrical, it was an informed decision since the pandemic was at its lowest point and the cases had come down to under 10000 a day. Theatres had been allowed to ply at 100% occupancy and the issue between the distributors and exhibitors too had been solved. With so many positives in the right direction, it was a gamble worth playing for the John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer. It’s just unfortunate that the scenario changed again around the release date but by then, it was too late. The best that everyone associate with the film would do now is to move on and wait to see how it works on its OTT release next.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

