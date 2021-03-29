Who would have in their worst nightmare might have thought that we would stay away from the big screen for a whole year. Ever since the cinemas have welcomed us back, life has found a new thing to rejoice. And while that is a reason to celebrate; another is here with Fahadh Faasil who has announced the release date for Malik and even cleared that it will only hit the big screens first.

With all of that good news, what came out was also the Malik trailer, and we must say, Fahadh is all set to take over the silver screen with a bang. The trailer highlights the atrocities and injustice that minorities face. Fahadh comes out as their voice and there is a plan hatched to silence him. There is too much of Faasil in the trailer, that too in variations and we aren’t complaining.

While Malik heads closer to its release date, our curiosity is increasing too. So below, we list down things we expect from the film, that has become one of the most anticipated ones now.

FAHADH FAASIL

Were you really expecting something else to be the first point? Fahadh is the sole reason why Malik is that exciting; of course, there a few more, but the actor remains to be first. The Trance star has always outdone himself and surpassed each and every expectation we had from him. Malik has him travel in time, not literally, but through flashbacks. So we meet three variations on age, and that already sounds fun. The trailer at least gives us an insight into his calm, composed but also powerful demeanour, and we want more of it.

AN EYE-OPENING SATIRE

This is not a true story, but writer-director Mahesh Narayan has said it is inspired by true events. Having seen how aware and wok South cinema is becoming, each passing day about the politics of land, we expect Malik to have a strong commentary on the evils of the society it is set in. The trailer introduces us to many conflicts that are controversial but need to be addressed.

GREAT ACTING

Of course, there is Fahadh Faasil, and some good acting is a given. But Malik also stars some more terrific actors. For example, Nimisha Sajayan who last made us all realise about the patriarchal male privilege in The Great Indian Kitchen is here too. Joju George is also a part of the project and we are hoping there is more magic.

THRILLING CAMERA WORK

If you remember Take Off, you must also remember how visually appealing that adrenaline pumping film was. The same man takes the seat of the cinematographer for Malik. Sanu John Varughese is in charge of the visuals, and the mantle is in safe hands already.

watch the trailer below:

Malik is set to hit the big screens on May 15.

