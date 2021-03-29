Holi 2021: The festival of colours is finally here and there’s a wave of excitement all across the country. Surprisingly, the festival hasn’t been much preferred by Bollywood in terms of releasing their outings. The reason is totally understandable- people don’t flock to theatres on this day. Interestingly, in 2019, we saw Akshay Kumar proving everyone wrong as he managed to deliver his first-ever 150 crore+ grosser. So, in today’s piece, we will go through the Holi releases over a decade (2011-2020) and their performance.

Starting from the least earner, let’s take a look at the list:

Dirty Politics (2015)

Starring Mallika Sherawat, Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri in lead roles, the film opened on Holi. It turned out to be a complete box office letdown. With no pre-release buzz and good word-of-mouth, the film earned just 7 crores.

Bewakoofiyaan (2014)

It’s amongst the Ayushmann Khurrana’s rare flops. Coming straight out of YRF camp, the film had a decent buzz but failed in capitalizing owing to its mediocre content. The film fell flat by collecting just 14 crores. It didn’t open on Holi but enjoyed the festive holiday on its day 4.

Pari (2018)

Anushka Sharma’s supernatural drama enjoyed fair word-of-mouth for itself. It took a slow start on Holi but failed in showing big jumps. It turned out to be an average box office affair with a collection of 24.65 crores.

Kahaani (2012)

Vidya Balan’s Kahaani has grabbed a good spot on the list. The film was a huge hit and we all know, how incredible its word-of-mouth was. Opened on Holi, the film went onto earn 59.26 crores.

Baaghi 3 (2020)

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 has grabbed a spot above Kahaani but the film was a box office flop despite earning 97.32 crores. It enjoyed the Holi holiday on its day 5.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

Varun Dhawan has his smashing hit Badrinath Ki Dulhania on the list. His and Alia Bhatt’s on-screen chemistry lit up the screens and attracted huge footfalls. The film enjoyed Holi benefit on its 4th day. It earned a lifetime of 116.60 crores.

Kesari (2019)

At the top spot is Akshay Kumar’s Kesari. The film is the biggest hit released on Holi ever. After a slow start in the morning and afternoon shows, it paced up in the evening and nights shows. Further, positive word-of-mouth gave Akshay Kumar his first-ever 150 crore+ grosser. It made 153 crores at the box office.

