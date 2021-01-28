For more people in the country, it was actually Emraan Hashmi who brought the trend of kissing actresses on the silver screen. Before that, we don’t remember anyone kissing on the screen so openly and thus the tag of ‘Serial kisser’ was given to the actor. For the unversed, one time the Jannat actor revealed his best and worst kiss onscreen and it’s not what you would have guessed.

We have all grown up experiencing this drastic change in the industry from forehead kisses to smooches. The transition was definitely smooth as the web has opened a lot of doors for the filmmakers and actors to explore.

Emraan Hashmi’s hits are still one of the most popular ones in the music industry. His songs used to become a rage if anything else. Once upon a time, he appeared on ‘Koffee With Karan’ and host Karan Johar asked him best and worst on-screen kisses and can you guess the name of the actresses?

The Jannat actor revealed that his best kiss was with Jacqueline Fernandez with whom, the actor has done Murder 2 and the worst was with Mallika Sherawat with whom he has done Murder. Well, any thoughts?

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, talking about his ‘Serial Kisser’ image in Bollywood during India Today Mind Rock 2019 in Bhubaneswar, Emraan Hashmi said, “I’m tired of kissing, man. No one feels my pain. Yaar, tum 17 years kar ke dikhao. 20 kisses a film. Mere honth soojh gaye hai yaar.”

Back in the day, the actor really enjoyed the tag and said, “It’s not like I haven’t benefitted from that image. I had a lot of hit films because of it. This is what happens with actors, the audience tends to label you. And like it or not, this is probably the most amusing tag that anyone could have got. It was my doing. I wore that T-shirt in 2006 and it became viral and the media started using it.”

What are your thoughts on Emraan Hashmi’s best and worst on-screen kiss? Tell us in the comments below.

