Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, shortly described as ‘Khan Daan of Bollywood’, have always been a strong pillar for Bollywood. The trio debuted almost around the same period with a minor gap of a year or two. Till date, their contribution to the industry and the box office has been a major one, but who’s slain it in a better way amongst three of them? In today’s piece, we’ll be finding out the answer.

Today, taking Koimoi Filmometer as a reference, we’ll be taking a look at the box office success ratios of three Khans. For those who aren’t aware, in Filmometer, we calculate the ratio of success of any particular star by using ‘(Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100‘ formula.

Speaking first of Salman Khan, the Bharat star made his debut in 1989 with a blockbuster hit Maine Pyar Kiya (as a lead). Since then, the actor has been a part of 76 films with 2019’s Dabangg 3 being his last release. Going by the formula, Salman has delivered 55.26% successes at the box office. Out of the three Khan’s, Salman has done the most number of films. As we all know, Bhaijaan has seen lots of ups and downs in his career and it’s his post Dabangg phase, during which he has been super consistent.

Aamir Khan aka Mr. Perfectionist has been a choosy star right from the beginning of his career. Post making his debut with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, there’s no looking for the actor. Thanks to his record-breaking and making spree, Aamir is still at the top of his game. Till now, he has part of 42 films with 2018’s debacle Thugs Of Hindostan being his last. His success ratio at the box office is 61.90%.

Finally, coming to Shah Rukh Khan, King Khan too has been lucky to enjoy an amazing run right from his debut Deewana (1992). Till now, he has been part of 61 films and his success ratio is 63.93%, thus making him the winner amongst in ‘Khan Daan’. He was last seen in 2018’s Zero.

