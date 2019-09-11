Want to know how successful your favourite star’s filmography is? Check out Koimoi’s Filmometer to get insights of the actors’ success ratio.

Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100

Success Ratio- 61.90% (10 + 8 + 3 + 5)/42 x 100

Total ReleasesSuper HitHitPlusAverageFlopLosingOverseas Hits
421083516012
Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak
Raakh
Love Love Love
DilTum Mere HoDeewana Mujh Sa Nahin
Jawani Zindabad
Awwal Number
Afsana Pyaar Ka
Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin
Jo Jeeta Wohi SikandarParampara
Isi Ka Naam Zindagi
Daulat Ki Jung
Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke
Andaz Apna Apna
RangeelaBaazi
Aatank Hi Aatank
Akele Hum Akele Tum
Raja HindustaniRaja Hindustani
Ishq
Ghulam
SarfaroshMann1947 Earth
Mela
LagaanDil Chahta HaiLagaan
Mangal Pandey- The Rising
FanaaRang De BasantiFanaa
Taare Zameen ParRang De Basanti
GhajiniTaare Zameen Par
3 IdiotsGhajini
Dhobi Ghat3 Idiots
TalaashTalaash
Dhoom 3Dhoom 3
PKPK
DangalDangal
Secret SuperstarSecret Superstar
Thugs Of Hindostan

  4. This filmo meter should also include the 4 stars of 1983-1993 i.e Sunny deol, Sanjay dutt, Anil Kapoor and jackie Shroff. Its an request to koimoi dept to update the filmo meter of these actors as wel. Thanks

  5. Why are you biased against perfectionist Khan……Sarfarosh, Rangeela,Jo jeeta wohi sikander were superhits; Dil Chahata Hai was Hit; Afsana Pyar Ka, Mann, Mangal Pandey and Akele Hum Akele Tum were average

  10. Afsana pyar ka, Mangal Pandey and Akele Hum Akele Tum should be included in average category and not in flop. pls update ur records as per indiaboxoffice.

  11. jo jeeta wohi sikandar , hum hai raahi pyar ke were average at box office(though jjws was very good movie) ishq was just a hit,while mangal pandey,sarfarosh were averagealso awwal number was average

  12. In 1987 the filmfare awards were got given…or else the best actor award might have won by Jackie shroff for movie ‘KAASH’.

  13. Wow… It wil be intresting to see ” SINGH SHAB -THE GREAT ” .Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma working together after success of movies like Gadar, The hero and Apne.

  14. mr Mukul Kr. Sharma you were supposed to update sunny deol’s filmometer… what happened…u have promised..!!

  17. rdbrang de basanti
    taree zameen par
    gahjini and 3 idiots shwo how aamir is talented
    and he is brave in chosing his roles
    he produced and directed a different movie taree zammen par which depends on a child but it was blukbaster movie beacause the name of him

  19. Wait till Dec 25th 2013 each n every record of every film of bollywood will be broken by DHOOM:3…….its a tsunami

  20. here there is some wrong information regarding the flops for Aamir Khan is only 8 films Not 14 which are:
    mela
    Parampara
    mann
    Love Love Love
    Andaz Apna Apna
    Atanak hi Atanak
    Afsana pyar ke
    Tum mere ho

    while the rest are below Average Not Flops such as:
    Awwal Number
    Jawani Zindabad
    isi ka naam zindagi
    Dawlat ke Jung
    Mangal Pandy

    While Akele Hum Akele Tum wad Average in box office Not Flop just check Wikipedia is the most accurate source

  21. here lot of information issued above are wrong for example
    Awwl numbr, isi ka naam zindigi, dawlat ke jung , jawani Zindibad and Mangal Pandy are all BELOW AVERAGE films NOT FLOPS

    Akele Hum Akele Tum is average

  22. some mistakes in this repoet plz Kimio rectify those mistakes based on Wikipedia

    Akele tum akel hum was average not flop

    also awwal number, mangal Pandey, isi ka nam zindagi, jawani zindabad, Dawlat ke jung are all below average not flops

    and Holi was average

    as well as Amir has 17 blockbuster/hits, 8 flops, 5 average, 7 below average

    • arre bhai…. ghajini mein kya msg tha…. ce is made fr generation of 8-80… everyone liked it….. u dont know any thing… in 22 yerars f srk’s career year by year his competitors changes…. first it s bachchan ji… then hrithik… then amir… then salman… but srk win over all of them…

  26. Real bath bolo sab SRK fans ki jal jayegi, kuch new nahi karta woh , harkisi ko maloom hai kitni ghtaiya movie hai chennai express and guys why dont you appreciate talent, movie ,mein koi message hona chaeye ex, 3 idoits, Tarey zameen par, paan sing tomar, Madras Cafe ,of- course chakde india and many movies has message but chennai express kuch bhi nahi hai. Koi kuch bhi boley ya samjehy this is the truth.

  28. Ghajini – father of 100cr
    3 Idiots – Father of 200cr
    and now
    Dhoom 3 – Father of 500cr
    And PEEKAY is easily earn 300 se 400cr.
    So we can call A.K Baap of the Bollywood.

    • pls…. no more jokes….. 500 cr… r u dreamin… go and check talaash’s collection…. 100 cr karne ke liye hi amir royaa…. uske liye khiladi hi kaafi hai… king khan rules…..

  29. abe satya shayad tu bhul gaya hai ki 3idiots 3 saal pehle release hui thi or jitne ki CE ko theatres mile the usase 2 times kam 3 idiots ko the. aur bhav 3 times badh gaye hai. AAMIR KHAN AAMIR KHAN HAI

    • to phir amir fans kyun ro rahe ho.pata chal jayega saal ke end mein.amir chun chun ke script lekar film banata hai.with out which is he is useless.SRK fans hokar bhi kehta hoon CE 3idiots se acha na hokar bhi use phad diya.bachu samjha SRK king hai.3idiots didn’t face any movies for 3weeks but CE faced so much movies every week.that’s the value of CE.one thing SRK does that amir can never do is to enter and win billions of heart.he is the hero of billions of hearts not for you mindless amir fans.

  33. aamir khan is the real king of bollywood
    sahrukh uske samne kuch bhi nahi
    dnt frget most of their hit film previously offered to aamir but he refuused uska fayda hua usko.

    sahrukh is not hit uski film hit hoti he. uski sari hit film dekh lo unke director ke vajeh se hit hue he weh sirf Y chopra, karan johar, ke camp se hi safe he .

    but aamir made himself so power full ki uska nam hi kafi hota he theater jane ke liye.

  34. Aamir Khan has done different kinds of roles throughout his career. He has never repeated himself like Shahrukh does in every second movie he will sing romantic songs with his arms wide open.

    Aamir Khan will let his movies do the talking. Wait till 20-12-13 all CE fans will get the taste of Mr Perfectionist.

  36. Comment: so..Chennai express is not compare to 3 idiots 3 idiots ka record 3 sal box office par raha aur c e ka 3 month bhi tik sakta …. Because aamir is aamir

  37. Jitna bhi samjhaoge nahi samjhenge srk fans. Ek ne to khud likha he ki ce ka script achha nahi ho kar bhi hit he. Kyon ki srk fan film achha na hone par bhi bar bar dekhne jate hain taki film hit ho jaye. Lekin ak ka film hin logo ko attract karta he apni taraf.

  38. lol,naya karta hai.har aamir fans ka common dialogue hai.jab kam films kiya ho,jyaada flops ho,to yahi baat to bolna padega na.haan naya kiya aamir pehle cheapest south remake karke jisko sallu,akki follow kar rahein hain.waah!kya class hain amir ka!aur iska fans bol rahein hain CE crap hain.jab ghajini dekhi thi tabhi tumhari class kahan gayi thi?jab 90’s ki most romantic story flop ho gayi to amir sahab soche ye sab nahi hoga abhi desh bhakti movie nikalte hain kise pata kab hit ho jaye,uske baad kya ghanta different kiya amir.jab 3idiots success hui to talash kyun nahi hui?abhi tak ek bhi real villain wala movie nahi kar paya amir.see SRK’s different roles in movies CDI,swades,MNIK,DON,RNBDJ,RA ONE,at last CE(comedian).aur kitna different chahiye?ek baat samajh lo,log sirf amir ki film dekhne jate hain aur wohi log film jaate hain SRK ki acting dekhne ke liye.because it was already decided by the film freternity who is the most powerful actor lol.

  39. aamir sachmuch me aamir hain chahe baat acting ki ho ya social work ………aamir ko pachadna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hain …………….

  42. amir ka first and last records 3idiots hi hai jis film ko SRK reject kiye thay.dhoom3 seems unable tosurpass the worldwide record of krrish3,so forget about 3idiots and a distant dream to come near of film CE.because see dhoom3’s crapiest songs with amir’s crapiest old dancing moves.bhoolon mat 3idiots’s 70 day’s collection is 390cr and CE’s 26 day’s collection is 422cr.agar sallu aur amir ki film ki tarah free run milta to SRK batate unki har film ATBB hai.lol.

  43. aamir khan is ace khan pechele 13 saal m sirf ek flop srk is zero infront aamir ke pass rec bhi hain 100cr 200cr and now with dhoom 3 300cr aur srk ke chindhi express peheli atb thi aamir ne back to back atb de hain

  45. Aamir ko Aamir nahi Aamir Sir bolo pehle srk fans, phir respect se baat karo Aamir sir ke bare me.
    He is the only rular of bollywood. samjhe.

  46. Aamir is the real actor and real Super Star of indian cinema… his all movies have different story lines. Aamir Khan’s movies r excellent….

  47. Aamir sir k dhoom 3 ne sab k sab record tod diya… bollywood ka sab record Aamir khan k naam h… unki movies hamesha hi record cteate krti h baaki actors record ko follow krte h… jab aamir ki ghajini ne 100 crore aur 3 idiots ne 200 crore tb ye srk 100 crore k sapne dekhta tha… ab dhoom 3 ne worldwide 500 crore kr liya h to srk dipression mein chala jaega… srgay ki life ki pehli movie all time grosser thi lungi express jise Aamir khan ki dhoom 3 ne kuchal daala… bechara shahrukh hamesha Aamir khan k peechhe hi rehta h…

  51. @jeet gando,rahul success is counted for whole life not for 4-5 years validity with bigger franchise.that’s why SRK is called KING of bollywood otherwise he wouldhave been called like perfaketionist,gabang bhavijaan or papa’s boy.GOD’s child,just add amir,salman,amir’s comments,they are less than SRK’s total comments.got you who is more jealous non other than you all time loser salmir fans.

  56. Aamir Khan The great super star of Bollywood…
    Aamir Khan More Than movie..
    Hit, Super Hit, Blockbuster, And All time Blockbuster

  57. Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, Talaash, Jo Jeeta wohi Sikandar, Ishq, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke are semi hits not clean hits and definitely not super hits. Aamir Khan has only 11 clean hits in his entire career of 25 years. His career took off only after Lagaan and in 90s, Raja Hindustani saved him.

  64. dhoom 3 is all time blockbuster.its budget was 150 cr.while its earning in india et was 285 cr.worldwide its collect more then 500 cr.so its not true jugment att toll\

  66. Shah rukh khan record ke peeche, Record Mr Perfectional MATLAB Aamir Khan ke peeche, Too much FUN aisa Salman khan kehraha tha

  67. With out all time block busters and top grossers of year how is this bhikhari khan srk king real king of acting and boxoffice is only aamir khan

    • PK ne u sab beta itna kamaya hai k SRK ka to sab kuch hi utaar diya aamir ne…Aamir ki movie k deleted scenes bhi srk ki films se zyada behtar hotay hai

