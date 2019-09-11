Want to know how successful your favourite star’s filmography is? Check out Koimoi’s Filmometer to get insights of the actors’ success ratio.
Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100
Success Ratio- 61.90% (10 + 8 + 3 + 5)/42 x 100
|Total Releases
|Super Hit
|Hit
|Plus
|Average
|Flop
|Losing
|Overseas Hits
|42
|10
|8
|3
|5
|16
|0
|12
|Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak
|Raakh
|Love Love Love
|Dil
|Tum Mere Ho
|Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin
|Jawani Zindabad
|Awwal Number
|Afsana Pyaar Ka
|Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin
|Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar
|Parampara
|Isi Ka Naam Zindagi
|Daulat Ki Jung
|Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke
|Andaz Apna Apna
|Rangeela
|Baazi
|Aatank Hi Aatank
|Akele Hum Akele Tum
|Raja Hindustani
|Raja Hindustani
|Ishq
|Ghulam
|Sarfarosh
|Mann
|1947 Earth
|Mela
|Lagaan
|Dil Chahta Hai
|Lagaan
|Mangal Pandey- The Rising
|Fanaa
|Rang De Basanti
|Fanaa
|Taare Zameen Par
|Rang De Basanti
|Ghajini
|Taare Zameen Par
|3 Idiots
|Ghajini
|Dhobi Ghat
|3 Idiots
|Talaash
|Talaash
|Dhoom 3
|Dhoom 3
|PK
|PK
|Dangal
|Dangal
|Secret Superstar
|Secret Superstar
|Thugs Of Hindostan
