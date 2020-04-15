Badshah On Genda Phool Plagiarism Row: “People Wanna Fu*k You Over A Small Mistake…”

Rapper Badshah made headlines recently for being embroiled in a case of plagiarism over his latest music video, Genda Phool featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. While the plagiarism row gained huge momentum, the correction of the mistake was not as widely covered by the media.

And this certainly has not gone down well with Badshah. The rapper-actor took to his social media handle to post some rather angry comments with regards to the incident. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Badshah shared two posts on his story. While one read, “People wanna f**k you over a small mistake, but nobody gives a f**k once its rectified. Lessons learnt,” the other post was, “Kal tak tha main sabko pyara, aaj chor ban gaya. Gana hit par kuch logon ke liye shor ban gaya.”

For those of you who have come in late, it all began when a certain section of social media users flaked Badshah for not giving credit to the original writer of the song, Ratan Kahar. Badshah’s ‘Genda Phool’ is a recreation of the Bengali song ‘Baro Loker Beti Lo’.

But things cooled down when Badshah deposited an amount of 5 lakhs in Mr. Kahar’s bank account and the lyricist confirmed the same too. Ratan Kahar was quoted saying, “Yes, my son has confirmed Rs 5 lakh from Badshah has entered my bank account. But money is not everything, I am happy as he has credited me as the composer of the lyrics “Baro Loker Beti Lo” which he had weaved in his music video ‘Genda Phool’. I want to leave behind any controversy.”

Check out the song here:

