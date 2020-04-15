SHOCKING! Demi Lovato & Selena Gomez Are NO Longer Friends, What Went Wrong?

Disney stars including the Jonas Brothers – Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas along Miley Cyrus, Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron amongst others built an era of themselves. While their friendships have been always looked upon, Camp Rock fame Demi Lovato has just revealed that she and Selena Gomez are no longer friends. Below is all you need to know about it.

Recently, we saw Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus indulge in an Instagram live session amid lockdown. Amidst it all, fans were wondering were BFF Selena Gomez was in the picture, and now the Sorry Not Sorry has finally broken her silence.

In a conversation with Harper Bazaar, the singer-actress opened up about her equation with the ex-Disney stars. When asked if she’s in contact with ex-flame Joe Jonas or any other Jonas Brother, Demi simply said no. For the unversed, Demi Lovato’s ex-manager, Phil McIntyre still manages the Sucker trio.

Furthermore, the actress led a lot of fans baffled when she revealed about her equation with the Look At You Now singer. “When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her, so it felt…” said Demi Lovato.

She continued, “I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

However, the actress went all praises for Miley Cyrus and the two seem to have turned into the latest BFFs in town. “I talk to Miley. She’s awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have. But I think she’s kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with,” clarified the Anyone singer for once and all.

It breaks our hearts to see our favourite Disney Stars’ relations hit the rocks. What do you have to say on it all?

