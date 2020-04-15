From Once Upon A Time In Hollywood To Avengers: Endgame – Complete List Of The Winners Of 10th Annual Home Media Awards 2020

In a very interesting set of awards happening since a decade now, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood & Avengers won big at 10th Annual Home Media Awards 2020. The idea of these awards is to celebrate the best home video releases of last year.
It’s not just the films, it’s also TV shows which get awarded over a list of varied categories. These awards are handled online with a proper panel of judges. Though the nominees are provided by the studios and distributors they’re curated and finalised by the judges.
Here’s the complete list of the winners of the 10th Annual Home Media Awards 2020:
Title of the Year
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
TV on Disc of the Year
Game of Thrones: The Complete Series
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment/HBO
Blu-ray Disc of the Year
Apocalypse Now: Final Cut
Lionsgate
Best Box Art
Apocalypse Now: Final Cut
Lionsgate
Best Packaging
Game of Thrones: The Complete Series — Limited Edition
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment/HBO
Best Theatrical Disc
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
Best Catalog Home Release
Apocalypse Now: Final Cut
Lionsgate
Best Movie Collection
The Infinity Saga Collector’s Edition
Disney/Marvel Studios
Best Documentary Movie
Black Hawk Down: The Untold Story
Mill Creek Entertainment
Best AV Quality — Movie
Avengers: Endgame
Disney/Marvel Studios
Best International Film Home Release
Shoplifters
Magnolia Pictures
Best Direct-to-Video/Nontheatrical Movie Release
Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Best Indie/Small-Budget Film Home Release
Freaks
Well Go USA
Best Current TV Series on Disc
Game of Thrones: Season 8
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment/HBO
Best Vintage TV Show on Disc
Ultraman: The Complete Series
Mill Creek Entertainment
Best Miniseries or Limited Series on Disc
Good Omens
BBC Studios
Best TV Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Country Music: A Film by Ken Burns
PBS Distribution
Best Complete TV Series Set
Game of Thrones: The Complete Series
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment/HBO
Best International TV Series on Disc
Doctor Who: Season 11
BBC Studios
Best AV Quality — TV
Game of Thrones: Season 8
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment/HBO
Best 3D Blu-ray Disc
Alita: Battle Angel
20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
Best DVD-Only Disc Release
Forever Knight: The Complete Series
Mill Creek Entertainment
Best 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
Alita: Battle Angel
20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
Best Compilation
Twin Peaks: From Z to A
Paramount Home Entertainment
Best Extras/Bonus Material
An American Werewolf In London: Limited Edition
Arrow Video
Best Restoration
Alice, Sweet Alice
Arrow Video
Best Upgrade
Alien: 40th Anniversary Edition — 4K Ultra HD
20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
Best Kidvid Home Release
Sesame Street: 50 Years and Counting
Shout! Factory
Best Animation Home Release
Toy Story 4
Disney/Pixar
Best Action Home Release
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Best Adventure Home Release
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Paramount Home Entertainment
Best Home Release of a Comedy
Weird Science: Limited Edition
Arrow Video
Best Home Release of a Drama
A Star Is Born Encore
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Best Faith-Based Home Release
Breakthrough
20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
Best Home Release of a Musical
Rocketman
Paramount Home Entertainment
Best Science-Fiction Home Release
Alita: Battle Angel
20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
Best Horror Home Release
The Haunting of Hill House
Paramount Home Entertainment
Best Home Release of a Thriller
Crawl
Paramount Home Entertainment
Best Home Release of a Western
Yellowstone: Season 2
Paramount Home Entertainment
Best Fantasy Home Release
Game of Thrones: Season 8
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment/HBO
Best Music/Performance Home Release
Soul of ‘The Midnight Special’
Time Life
Best Superhero Disc
Avengers: Endgame
Disney/Marvel Studios
Best Extended Cut
The Cotton Club Encore
Lionsgate
Best Marketing Initiative
Midsomer Murders/The Brokenwood Mysteries/Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries Holiday Pop-Up Collectibles Three-Part Packaging Diorama
RLJ Entertainment/Acorn Media
Best Retailer Exclusive
The Infinity Saga Collector’s Edition
Disney/Marvel Studios
Fan-Favorite Title of the Year
Alita: Battle Angel
20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
