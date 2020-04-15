From Once Upon A Time In Hollywood To Avengers: Endgame – Complete List Of The Winners Of 10th Annual Home Media Awards 2020

In a very interesting set of awards happening since a decade now, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood & Avengers won big at 10th Annual Home Media Awards 2020. The idea of these awards is to celebrate the best home video releases of last year.

It’s not just the films, it’s also TV shows which get awarded over a list of varied categories. These awards are handled online with a proper panel of judges. Though the nominees are provided by the studios and distributors they’re curated and finalised by the judges.

Here’s the complete list of the winners of the 10th Annual Home Media Awards 2020:

Title of the Year

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

TV on Disc of the Year

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment/HBO

Blu-ray Disc of the Year

Apocalypse Now: Final Cut

Lionsgate

Best Box Art

Apocalypse Now: Final Cut

Lionsgate

Best Packaging

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series — Limited Edition

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment/HBO

Best Theatrical Disc

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Best Catalog Home Release

Apocalypse Now: Final Cut

Lionsgate

Best Movie Collection

The Infinity Saga Collector’s Edition

Disney/Marvel Studios

Best Documentary Movie

Black Hawk Down: The Untold Story

Mill Creek Entertainment

Best AV Quality — Movie

Avengers: Endgame

Disney/Marvel Studios

Best International Film Home Release

Shoplifters

Magnolia Pictures

Best Direct-to-Video/Nontheatrical Movie Release

Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Best Indie/Small-Budget Film Home Release

Freaks

Well Go USA

Best Current TV Series on Disc

Game of Thrones: Season 8

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment/HBO

Best Vintage TV Show on Disc

Ultraman: The Complete Series

Mill Creek Entertainment

Best Miniseries or Limited Series on Disc

Good Omens

BBC Studios

Best TV Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Country Music: A Film by Ken Burns

PBS Distribution

Best Complete TV Series Set

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment/HBO

Best International TV Series on Disc

Doctor Who: Season 11

BBC Studios

Best AV Quality — TV

Game of Thrones: Season 8

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment/HBO

Best 3D Blu-ray Disc

Alita: Battle Angel

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Best DVD-Only Disc Release

Forever Knight: The Complete Series

Mill Creek Entertainment

Best 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Alita: Battle Angel

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Best Compilation

Twin Peaks: From Z to A

Paramount Home Entertainment

Best Extras/Bonus Material

An American Werewolf In London: Limited Edition

Arrow Video

Best Restoration

Alice, Sweet Alice

Arrow Video

Best Upgrade

Alien: 40th Anniversary Edition — 4K Ultra HD

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Best Kidvid Home Release

Sesame Street: 50 Years and Counting

Shout! Factory

Best Animation Home Release

Toy Story 4

Disney/Pixar

Best Action Home Release

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Best Adventure Home Release

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Paramount Home Entertainment

Best Home Release of a Comedy

Weird Science: Limited Edition

Arrow Video

Best Home Release of a Drama

A Star Is Born Encore

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Best Faith-Based Home Release

Breakthrough

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Best Home Release of a Musical

Rocketman

Paramount Home Entertainment

Best Science-Fiction Home Release

Alita: Battle Angel

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Best Horror Home Release

The Haunting of Hill House

Paramount Home Entertainment

Best Home Release of a Thriller

Crawl

Paramount Home Entertainment

Best Home Release of a Western

Yellowstone: Season 2

Paramount Home Entertainment

Best Fantasy Home Release

Game of Thrones: Season 8

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment/HBO

Best Music/Performance Home Release

Soul of ‘The Midnight Special’

Time Life

Best Superhero Disc

Avengers: Endgame

Disney/Marvel Studios

Best Extended Cut

The Cotton Club Encore

Lionsgate

Best Marketing Initiative

Midsomer Murders/The Brokenwood Mysteries/Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries Holiday Pop-Up Collectibles Three-Part Packaging Diorama

RLJ Entertainment/Acorn Media

Best Retailer Exclusive

The Infinity Saga Collector’s Edition

Disney/Marvel Studios

Fan-Favorite Title of the Year

Alita: Battle Angel

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

