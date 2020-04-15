Extraction: Chris Hemsworth’s BTS Video Of Shooting The Most Complicated Action Sequence Will Excite You For This Netflix Original!

Last week, we witnessed an action-packed and dhamakedaar trailer of Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction. Only a few days to go, we all will be catching up with the film on Netflix. Now to add more to our excitement, the Thor actor has shared a BTS video titled ‘Making of The Oner’ in which he shot his most complicated action sequence.

The Avengers: Endgame actor wrote on Twitter, “By far the most complicated action sequence I’ve ever been part of, and if it wasn’t already complex enough, our director decided to shoot it as a “oner” — almost 12 minutes long and it’s about as exhausting to watch as it was to film. Strap in folks!”

In the video, Chris Hemsworth says, “Here were are on the set of a movie for Netflix and it’s action-packed.” What comes next is cars crashing into each other and a truck being set ablaze.

Director Sam Hargrave explains how they shot oner and what it means. He says oner means a series of joint shot which they join together seamlessly to form a single continuous shot. The scene begins with a car chase and ends up on the street action. We also see a fight between Chris and Randeep Hooda’s character. In this BTS video, there are chasing scenes, physical fights, gunshots and every kind of spectacular action scenes we wish to watch in a thriller.

To shoot a lot of fast and moving car scenes, director Sam Hargrave strapped himself to a car. Film’s writer and producer Joe Russo said what Sam did to get the authentic shots was risky. Hemsworth says that the action he did in Extraction is the most intense one he has done so war.

Watch the full video below:



Extraction also stars Pankaj Tripath, David Harbour and Priyanshu Painyuli. The film will be streaming on Netflix from April 24, 2020.

