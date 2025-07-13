tvN’s ongoing K-drama, Head Over Heels, is currently ruling the charts with high viewership ratings. The drama is about a high school romance between a shaman and a cursed boy. Choi Yi-Hyun plays the female lead in the series as Park Seong-A, a high school student by day and a powerful shaman by night. She takes up clients at night by hiding her identity, as she can see ghosts. On the other hand, Choo Young-Woo plays the male lead, Bae Gyeon-U, the cursed boy.

What Is Head Over Heels About?

For those who don’t know the storyline, one day, when Gyeon-U walks through Seong-A’s shaman door, she sees him entering upside down. She figures out that he will die within 21 days if not saved or protected from the unnatural circumstances. While talking to him, she falls in love with him and decides to save him at any cost.

The next day, her determination increases when she sees the same boy at her school as the new transfer student. And the story unfolds further. While Choi Yi-Hyun charms us with her cute high school persona in Head Over Heels, scroll ahead to discover where you’ve seen her before in another iconic role.

Choi Yi-Hyun’s Role As Choi Nam-Ra In All Of Us Are Dead

One of the most iconic K-dramas of 2022, All of Us Are Dead, left almost every one of us stunned, shocked, and horrified. The series featured a stellar cast, including Park Ji-Hu, Yoon Chan-Young, Lee Yoo-Mi, Lomon, and many others. In the drama, Choi Yi-Hyun also played one of the lead characters.

cho yihyun as namra in “all of us are dead” (2022) pic.twitter.com/hT2WdNWHg6 — saiki kusuo 🇦🇿 (@rinnkitay) January 30, 2022

What Is All Of Us Are Dead About?

The drama’s storyline revolves around a school that faces a zombie outbreak from a rabid infection. The series is all about how the students deal with the situation while trying to keep themselves alive and find their way out of it. It’s a survival drama in which Yi-Hyun plays Choi Nam-Ra. She is a very ambitious student who only keeps her eyes on her books. She is the class president and knows how to take responsibility. Nam-Ra eventually emerges as a bada*s character who always stands up for the right.

As the story unfolds, viewers see a subtle romance brewing between Yi-Hyun’s Choi Nam-Ra and Lomon’s Lee Su-Hyeok. However, by the end of the drama, Nam-Ra gets bitten by a zombie, but she doesn’t become one; instead, she becomes a half-zombie survivor.

cho yihyun as nam ra in all of us are dead, the future queen of thriller/action shows pic.twitter.com/UKcOvmFGlb — eya 🐣 (@iksongmido) January 29, 2022

Choi Yi-Hyun received a lot of appreciation for portraying such a layered and challenging character in the drama. All of Us Are Dead will return with a season 2 soon. In addition to this drama, she has also featured in School 2021, The Matchmakers, Ditto, and more.

Well, if you haven’t seen AOUAD yet, you definitely should stream it on Netflix before season 2 arrives. After that, don’t forget to switch to Head Over Heels to know Yi-Hyun’s versatility!

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Jeon Yeo-Been’s Our Movie Sees A Rise In Viewership Ratings Ahead Of Final Three Episodes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News