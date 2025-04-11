One of the most anticipated K-dramas of 2025 was Kim Hye-Yoon and Lomon’s fantasy rom-com, Human From Today. However, the fans need to wait a little longer as the series has been officially postponed to 2026. Yes, that’s right! Many media outlets have been reporting the same, and while they haven’t cited the reason, the channel SBS has also confirmed it.

Since the K-drama Human From Today was announced, it has created a massive buzz everywhere. Even after getting pushed back for a year, the buzz didn’t fade out. People are still excited to watch Hye-Yoon and Lomon together in his ‘Gumiho’-themed fantasy rom-com. A teaser has been released so far, which has already garnered huge views, making the viewers even more excited, as the Lovely Runner actress will be seen in a different avatar in this one.

Although it’s confirmed that the K-drama has been postponed, as reported by Joy News 24, the renewed date has not been disclosed yet. Human From Today or I’m Human will tell a story of the gumiho folklore but with a twist of modernity, classic mythology, and the fame of a celebrity.

For those who don’t know about the plotline, the story centers around Eun-Ho, a Gumiho with a brassy attitude who wants nothing to do with humans or becoming one. She avoids her mythical predecessors’ ways of doing things and wants to stay young and beautiful (read immortal, eternal youth) as much as possible by collecting minor “vices.” She has never done a good deed in her life. This cheeky Gumiho is none other than played by Kim Hye-Yoon. Her smirky smile has gone viral everywhere.

In the drama, Eun-Ho’s command doesn’t last long as Kang Si-Yeol (portrayed by Lomon) enters the picture. Si-Yeol is a globally acclaimed soccer star who has an arrogant nature but looks dazzling and never wants to lose his muscle mass.

The soccer player carried honor on and off the field and lived a stunning life until Eun-Ho came crashing down on his world. What will happen when these two meet? Is it all about the drama? Each confrontation will feature lots of banter, love, and supernatural elements that viewers might be interested in.

Directed by Kim Jung-Kwon and written by Park Chan-Young and Jo Ah-Young, the K-drama also stars Jang Dong-Joo, Lee Si-Woo, and Ji Seung-Jun in supporting roles. Kim Hye-Yoon’s return to another fantasy drama has raised excitement among viewers. Also, this is the first time the actress has been paired with Lomon. So, we are all waiting to see their onscreen chemistry.

