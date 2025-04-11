K-pop sensation MOMOLAND has officially reunited and signed an exclusive contract with Inyeon Entertainment, a move that has delighted fans all over the world. The group, which is well-known for its catchy hits like “BBoom BBoom” and “Baam,” is embarking on a significant new chapter.

The group formally ended its activities in January 2023 after their contracts with MLD Entertainment expired. However, now the K-pop girl group is back and will entertain their fans with fresh and trendy K-pop songs.

A Fresh Start For MOMOLAND With Inyeon Entertainment

The six remaining members—Hyebin, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy—had been pursuing their interests since splitting from MLD Entertainment in January 2023. The group is now poised to make a strong return under the auspices of Inyeon Entertainment.

In a recent statement, Inyeon Entertainment conveyed their excitement: “We are thrilled to have MOMOLAND join our family. We are dedicated to helping them on this thrilling new journey because of their unmatched talent and passion.”

Fans, known as “Merries,” are ecstatic about the news of MOMOLAND’s reunion. Support and excitement for the group’s next projects are all over social media.

“MOMOLAND is finally back together!” a fan wrote in a tweet. I’m eager to see what they have planned for us.

MOMOLAND’s Future Activities: What To Expect?

Inyeon Entertainment referred to plans for new music releases and global promotions, but specifics regarding MOMOLAND’s future endeavours are still unknown. Fans can anticipate a fusion of new, creative ideas with the group’s distinctively upbeat style.

since Momoland is back let’s bring back the kpoppiest kpop song that ever kpopped pic.twitter.com/BqsKOknIdc — blink&forever (@everpinkarea) April 10, 2025

MOMOLAND is a South Korean girl group that was formed in 2016 by MLD Entertainment through the reality show Finding Momoland. The group, which is well-known for its lively energy and catchy songs, became well-known in 2018 after their viral hit “BBoom BBoom” was followed by other fan favourites like “Baam” and “Thumbs Up.”

MOMOLAND gained recognition for their lively, playful style and captivating performances after making their debut with seven members and then growing to nine. Fans around the world still adore the group despite lineup changes and their eventual split from their agency in 2023.

MOMOLAND have reportedly signed contracts with Inyeon Entertainment and plan to return as a group again. pic.twitter.com/0SvmcUWGVm — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 10, 2025

In other K-pop news, (G)I-DLE is getting ready to release a new mini-album in May. Notably, it will be the quintet’s first joint release since each member extended their deals with CUBE Entertainment.

Also, RIIZE’s first studio album, which their label SM Entertainment first confirmed was in the works last month, is also scheduled for release in May. After their June 2024 mini-album “RIIZING,” the band’s as-yet-untitled album will be their first new release in almost a year.

