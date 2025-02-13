SBS is definitely keeping its reputation as the No. 1 Drama Channel after recording an average household rating of 9.3% and maintaining its position in the first spot for consecutive 5 years, according to Nielson Korea’s analysis based on the major 2024 drama. SBS also earned the first position in the 2049 viewer demographic (aged between 20 and 49). This indicates the channel’s buzz and advertiser preference. It’s the only channel that surpassed 3%.

Now, the channel has created a great lineup of dramas for 2025, and the fans have been quite excited. The list includes highly anticipated K-dramas like Love Scout, Buried Hearts, Human from Today, and more. We have listed the whole lineup below. Scroll ahead to find out.

Love Scout

Directed by Ham Joon-Ho & Kim Jae-Hong and written by Ji Eun, Love Scout premiered on January 3, 2025, and kicked off with great momentum. The series delivers a fresh perspective on romance dramas. Starring Han Ji-Min and Lee Joon-Hyuk, the series has surpassed a peak rating of 14% and a 2049 rating of 4%.

Buried Hearts

Park Hyung-Sik is back with another drama, Buried Hearts, but with a new outlook. It’s not his usual rom-com genre, but a revenge thriller. Written by Lee Myung-Hee and directed by Jin Chang-Gyu, the series follows Seo Dong-Ju (Hyung-Sik), who hacks into a political slush fund worth 2 trillion KRW and faces the worst evil. The actor will be seen in a different avatar, and his fans are waiting with bated breath. The drama has been scheduled to air on February 21, 2025.

Haunted Palace

Haunted Palace is a fantasy romance drama revolving around a shaman named Yeori, who rejects her fate. On the other hand, there’s Kang Cheol, an Imoogi creature trapped inside the body of her first love, Yoon Gap. The drama will be seen blending romance with humor, folklore, and a bit of suspense. Written by Yoon Soo-Jung and directed by Yoon Seong-Sik, the drama features Yook Sung-Jae, Kim Ji-Hoon, and Kim Ji-Yeon. It also has a special appearance by Kim Young-Kwang. It is expected to be released by April 2025.

Our Movie

Our Movie is a romantic drama starring Namkoong Min and Jeon Yeo-Been in the lead. The storyline revolves around a struggling film director, Lee Ja-Ha (Namkoong), who is suffering from a sophomore jinx, and a free-spirited actress, Lee Da-Eum (Yeo-Been), with a terminal illness. Things start to take a different route when they work on a project. As they heal each other’s wounds, they fall in love. Fans are highly anticipating Namkoong Min’s performance in this melodrama. It is scheduled to air in April 2025.

Try: We Become Miracles

Try: We Become Miracles is the first Korean drama centered around rugby. It tells the story of a passionate group of youth who throw themselves into sport against all challenges. The series featuring Yoon Kye-Sang, Im Se-Mi, and Kim Yo-Han is gearing up to entertain drama fans from a sports perspective. It is expected to be released by July 2025.

Would You Marry Me

Choi Woo-Shik and Jung So-Min star in the rom-com drama Would You Marry Me. The storyline revolves around two individuals involved in a high-stakes ‘fake marriage survival’ game to win a luxurious newlywed home. How they make it work through different challenges is all about the drama. Fans are waiting for the actors to bring out their undeniable chemistry on-screen. It will have a 2025 release date.

The Mantis: Original Sin

Go Hyun-Jung and Jang Dong-Yoon will appear in The Mantis: Original Sin, a crime thriller. The storyline follows a woman who was imprisoned for serial killings years ago. But it becomes an intense psychological battle when a series of similar murders start to erupt. The film is expected to be released in the second half of 2025.

Kiss Me for No Reason

2025년 가장 설레는 조합! 장기용X안은진의

도파민 폭발 로맨스 드라마 생계를 위해 애 엄마로 위장 취업한 싱글녀 '고다림'과

그녀를 사랑하게 된 '공지혁'의 속앓이 로맨스🤍 SBS 새 드라마 '키스는 괜히 해서!'

☞ 2025년 방영 예정#SBS새드라마 #키스는괜히해서#장기용 #안은진 pic.twitter.com/3HsZJAj2DY — SBSNOW (@SBSNOW) January 23, 2025

Jang Ki-Yong and Ahn Eun-Jin have joined hands to take you on a rollercoaster ride of romance and comedy with the drama Kiss Me for No Reason. The storyline revolves around a single woman who fakes being a mother to land a job and a team leader of her company who falls in love with her. How they get along and what happens further is all about the series. It has been confirmed to have a 2025 release date.

Taxi Driver 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SBS 드라마 공식계정 (@sbsdrama.official)

One of the highly anticipated K-dramas is making a comeback with a third sequel, Taxi Driver. After the massive success of Taxi Driver 2, achieving a peak rating of 25.6% and dominating viewership rankings in 16 countries, Taxi Driver 3 has been scheduled for release. Lee Je-Hoon is reprising his role, making it more exciting for the fans. SBS has confirmed the third season, but the date has not been declared yet. However, it will get a 2025 release.

Human from Today

SBS’ last drama from the lineup is Human from Today, featuring Kim Hye-Yoon and Lomon. The fantasy romance K-drama follows a nine-tailed fox woman who gets transformed into a human after an unexpected accident with a soccer star. The sizzling chemistry between the two actors has already ignited enough excitement among the fans, and Hye-Yoon is all set to give another unforgettable drama after Lovely Runner. This series is set to be released in August 2025.

Buried Hearts, The Mantis, Taxi Driver 3 or others, which SBS K-drama are you excited about?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

