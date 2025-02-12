The fourth season of Single’s Inferno has concluded and the popular dating reality show saw a number of interesting participants vying to find love. The edition also faced some criticism towards the editing team for not giving all the contestants equal screen space and forcing a few contestants on them.

Regardless, with the season wrapped up, it has become clear which of the contestants paired up and which were left alone. From challenges and trips to Paradise, the edition witnessed a lot of fan favorite contestants. Here’s a brief of who the final couples were and which of them left the island alone.

Single’s Inferno Season 4: Choices of Each Contestant

Hae-lin was the female wildcard of the season. She chose Jeong-su and Dong-ho as her first picks and after spending time with them, set her heart on Dong-ho. Her final pick was also Dong-ho, despite knowing that he was interested in someone else. Si-an was the most popular female contestant.

Three of the male participants were interested in her, including fan favorite Theo. After being confused the whole season and flipping back and forth, she chose Jun-seo as her final pick. You-jin was the sunshine character of the edition and did not find a romantic connection on the Korean show.

She picked Jeong-su as her final pick because she became the closest friends with him. Min-seol’s heart was giddily set on Jun-seo from the start and she chose him as her final choice despite knowing he had feelings for someone else. Ji-yeon ws unsure whether her connection with Tae-hwan was strong enough but she eventually made up her mind and chose him.

Hye-jin chose Jung-hoon as her final pick, having formed a quick rapport with him towards the end of the show. A-rin picked Dong-ho and they had the strongest connection which was unaffected by other people’s advances. On to the boys, Theo was the most loyal contestant of the fourth season.

He liked Si-an from the beginning and chose her throughout, refusing to try and form a connection with any other girl. Despite knowing she would not be picking him, he showed his deviation towards her and chose her name. Jeong-su flipped back and forth with three women through the season but eventually chose Si-an as her final pick, hoping she would do so as well.

Jun-seo was an unlikeable contestant when it came to fan opinion. He also had connections with three women but ultimately chose Si-an. Jung-hoon was the male wildcard and barely had much presence in the season. He chose Hye-jin as his final pick. Tae-hwan picked Ji-yeon and did not show much interest in any other female contestant despite her asking him to try.

Dong-ho was the most popular male contestant with three girls interested in him. He continued to choose A-rin throughout and also picked her as his final pick. The choices made by the contestants resulted in four couples that were successfully matched and five participants being left alone.

Single’s Inferno Season 4: Matchup Conclusion

Ji-yeon and Tae-hwan

A-rin and Dong-ho

Si-an and Jun-seo

Hye-jin and Jung-hoon

After the four successfully matched couples above, the contestants left alone were Theo, Jeong-su, Hae-lin, Min-seol, and You-jin.

