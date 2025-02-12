After the controversial stunt pulled by Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the 2025 Grammys, the rapper underwent another one of his meltdowns on social media, exposing even more of his regressive thinking, hate speech, and disgraceful views. From sheer misogyny and his anti-semetic views to calling himself a Nazi and praising Hitler, Kanye went off the rails online.

After the backlash, he deactivated his Twitter account but people have had enough of his random rants and shameful behavior. The producer’s friends and loved ones are also worried about him and his behavior. Here’s what we know about the same, including how his meltdowns have affected stuff.

Are Kanye West’s Friends & Family Worried For Him Amid Disgraceful Meltdowns On Twitter?

According to The US Sun, Kanye’s loved ones are worried about him due to his resurging problematic behavior and are attempting to be there for him even though they don’t agree with what he is doing and saying. They call it “Ye being Ye,” referring to Kanye’s nickname. A source told the portal, “His dad checks in with him via phone, and Bianca and his friends are there.”

This isn’t anything new for them. The insider claimed, “They have seen this so many times they don’t take action, they feel it will pass.” Per the source, “Ye always does what he wants to do, nobody can control him, and he’ll only come off social media when he’s ready to stop ranting. He’s never cared about the consequences,” referring to similar behavior in the past.

A friend of Kanye alleged that at the Grammys after-party they “could see him ramping up at the party” and they were anticipating another meltdown from him based on his behavioral patterns. “Friends are worried but they feel there’s really nothing they can do and they have to just let it play out,” the source stated, mentioning that Kanye was “feeling on top of the world.”

They continued, “He doesn’t have to answer to anyone and feels he can now do and say whatever he wants. Ye often has a God-like attitude and when he’s getting a lot of attention there’s always the risk he could spiral. But he insists he feels fine and is just speaking his mind.” Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, his former wife, hasn’t commented on his hateful behavior.

Reports claim that the reality star is disgusted by his acts but she is yet to officially comment on it. They have four kids together namely North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. On the other hand, Kanye has been unbothered by his harmful and entitled behavior as well as its repercussions. The rapper is working on his next album titled Bully which is set to be released in June.

