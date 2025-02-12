Shocking revelations about Liam Payne’s relationship with ex-fiancee Maya Henry have surfaced months after his death, and it paints a troubling picture of their on-and-off romance.

In a bombshell report by Rolling Stone, it has been revealed that the One Direction star was involved in sending sexually provocative texts to other men while being in a relationship with the writer from 2018-2022.

Maya Henry reflects on her relationship with the late Liam Payne in a new Rolling Stone interview. She opens up about his struggles with addiction during their on-and-off relationship, sharing, “This was someone I loved very much.” #LiamPayne pic.twitter.com/1AtFDNZJRc — What’s Trending (@WhatsTrending) February 12, 2025

Liam Payne’s Abortion Ultimatum

Sources allege that Payne, who passed away at 31 in October 2024, secretly struggled with his sexuality and claimed that Henry discovered Payne’s infidelity after he accidentally broadcast intimate messages to men on their TV.

The details get darker, with reports suggesting that Payne pressured Henry into an abortion in 2020 by presenting her with an ultimatum: either end the pregnancy and stay with him or raise the child alone without his support.

“This was a surprise to Maya, because Liam wanted to have a family, and they were trying for a kid,” the source told the outlet.

Henry first gave a subtle hint at the abortion in her May 2024 novel, ‘Looking Forward,’ which she said was “inspired” by her and Payne’s love affair.

“What I went through in real life is very similar to what Mallory went through in the book,” she told People at the time, referencing her character. “I did have some complications [following my abortion], and I did have to go to the hospital alone.”

Maya Henry’s Allegations of Abuse and Violent Behavior

In addition to the emotional turmoil, Payne’s behavior allegedly escalated to violence, with claims that he pushed Henry down the stairs and even chased her with an ax during their volatile relationship.

Despite the abuse, Henry expressed a deep love for Payne but acknowledged, “Anyone who has been with a person with an addiction understands how difficult that is. He did things that hurt me in ways I’ll never fully understand, and he continued to hurt me years after we broke up.”

“I put myself in situations that were unsafe and harmful, ignoring every red flag,” Henry continued, concluding that she does not “fault him for his struggles.”

Maya Henry’s Cease and Desist Letter To Liam Payne

A couple of years following their breakup, Henry sent Payne a cease-and-desist letter, accusing him of sending disturbing and unsolicited images and videos to her and her loved ones. By this time, Payne had moved on with Kate Cassidy, but the drama surrounding his behavior continued to unfold.

In the days leading up to his tragic fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Payne continued to party alone in his hotel room. His death has raised further questions, with five individuals charged in connection to the incident, according to court documents from December 2024.

