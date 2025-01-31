Liam Payne, the One Direction star who tragically passed away at 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, will make a posthumous appearance on Netflix’s upcoming talent show Building the Band. The show, which is set to premiere in 2025, was announced prior to his death.

It features aspiring pop stars who attempt to form a band without ever meeting in person, relying solely on musical compatibility and chemistry. Liam will appear as a guest judge alongside Kelly Rowland of Destiny’s Child, helping to shape the contestants’ journeys.

Netflix has now confirmed that “Building The Band”, the talent show in which Liam Payne appears as a guest judge will be released. A release date has not been announced yet but it possibly could be released later this year. pic.twitter.com/4D6OOLvWNN — Remembering Liam Payne (@updatingljp) January 30, 2025

Building The Band: A Tribute To Liam Payne

Netflix has expressed deep sadness over Liam’s passing, acknowledging that his appearance on the show would be a touching tribute to the late star. “Everyone involved is devastated and their heart goes out to his family. There is no rush or pressure to release the series. It would simply be a beautiful tribute to Liam and capture him at his best in the months before his death,” the streaming giant stated.

The show’s premise has drawn comparisons to Love is Blind, as singers work from separate booths, forming bands without seeing each other. Netflix teased regarding the show, “What will happen when the bands finally meet, and looks, choreography, and style come into play? With incredible performances, compelling drama, and one big goal – to find the next great music band – the stage is set for an unforgettable experience.”

Show Host & Judges

The show, hosted by AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys and featuring Nicole Scherzinger as a mentor and judge, is set to be a major part of Netflix’s 2025 lineup.

Scherzinger herself has a special connection to Liam, having been a judge on The X Factor when he auditioned and played a role in forming One Direction. This show marks one of Liam’s final projects before his tragic passing.

Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne, and Kelly Rowland will serve as judges in the new competition series Building the Band. Hosted by AJ McLean. In this Love is Blind-style musical competition, singers form groups based solely on vocal chemistry before ever seeing each other. pic.twitter.com/r1AqI7D9wH — Netflix (@netflix) August 16, 2024

In addition to his work on Building the Band, Liam recorded a final track titled Do No Wrong with Sam Pounds. After Liam’s death, Pounds chose to delay its release to allow his family to mourn privately.

The music industry continues to honor Liam Payne‘s legacy. It was recently reported that One Direction might reunite at the BRIT Awards to pay tribute to him, with plans already underway to make the tribute memorable.

“The tribute to Liam at this year’s awards show has caused a real buzz and speculation that the remaining One Direction bandmates could finally come back together again on stage. It would be an entirely fitting way to honour Liam and talks are already under way about how to make this segment of the BRITs unforgettable,” a source told The Sun.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Stephen King’s The Monkey Trailer: So Gruesome It Was Banned From TV Airwaves

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News