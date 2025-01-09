The shocking details of Liam Payne’s untimely death have been officially revealed, shedding light on the tragic circumstances surrounding the former One Direction star’s final moments.

Payne, who passed away on October 16 after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Buenos Aires hotel, succumbed to “polytrauma”—a condition involving multiple severe injuries to the body and organs.

What is Polytrauma?

Polytrauma, as explained by the National Library of Medicine, often results from high-impact accidents or events that inflict significant physical trauma, making it a leading cause of death among young adults.

“Trauma-related injuries are a major public health concern due to their associated morbidity, high disability, associated death, and socioeconomic consequences,” the NLM states.

Charges Surrounding Liam Payne’s Death

The 31-year-old singer was staying at the Casa Sur Hotel in Argentina’s capital when the fatal incident occurred. Reports suggest Payne had been on a drug and alcohol-fueled binge prior to his fall.

In the aftermath of Payne’s passing, authorities in Argentina have charged five individuals in connection with his death. Among them are his close friend, Roger Nores, and several hotel employees.

Manslaughter charges were filed against the hotel manager, Gilda Martin, and the chief receptionist, Esteban Grassi. Both are accused of negligence in their professional responsibilities.

Nores, who had been with Payne earlier that day, is also facing manslaughter charges for allegedly neglecting his duty to care for the singer.

Court documents claim that Nores abandoned Payne despite being aware of his struggles with addiction.

Drug-Related Allegations in Liam Payne’s Death

Two other individuals, hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra and waiter Braian Paiz, are accused of supplying narcotics to Payne in the days leading up to his death.

Both men allegedly sold cocaine to the singer on multiple occasions, with Paiz reportedly admitting to using drugs alongside Payne. These revelations further complicate the investigation, painting a grim picture of the environment surrounding Payne in his final hours.

The Ongoing Investigations

While a UK inquest confirmed Payne’s cause of death, the full circumstances remain under investigation in Argentina.

Senior Coroner Crispin Butler noted that legal jurisdiction limits the UK’s ability to address the details of Payne’s death, leaving much of the inquiry to Argentinian authorities.

“Whilst there are ongoing investigations in Argentina into the circumstances of Liam’s death, over which I have no legal jurisdiction, it is anticipated that procuring the relevant information to address particularly how Liam came by his death may take some time through the formal channel of the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office,” the coroner said.

Liam Payne’s passing has left fans and loved ones grappling with grief and unanswered questions.

