Ezequiel David Pereyra, the hotel employee accused of supplying drugs to Liam Payne, has turned himself in to authorities, four days after a separate arrest tied to the singer’s ongoing drug-related investigation.

The 21-year-old surrendered through his attorney after failing to be located by police at his Buenos Aires home last Friday, despite an arrest warrant for pre-trial detention.

Ezequiel David Pereyra Has Not Pleaded Guilty to the Charges

Although Pereyra has not admitted guilt or acknowledged the charges, his lawyer coordinated the voluntary surrender at a designated location on Hornos 200.

A reliable source informed La Nacion, a respected Argentinian newspaper, “After Friday’s operation a place where police believed he was working and other residential addresses were put under surveillance and because of the pressure he did the right thing with help from his lawyer.”

Investigation Into Pereyra’s Role in Liam Payne’s Drug Use

Pereyra, a suspended employee at CasaSur Palermo Hotel, is now facing formal charges after Liam Payne’s tragic fall from the hotel’s third-floor balcony on October 16, which followed a night of substance abuse.

Authorities allege that Pereyra supplied the former One Direction star with cocaine during his hotel stay. Prosecutors claim that surveillance footage and witness statements confirm Pereyra’s involvement, including a claim that Liam paid him $100 to purchase drugs and even arranged a car to pick up more narcotics from Pereyra’s home.

Arrests and Legal Drama Surrounding Liam Payne’s Death

The arrest of Pereyra comes after the detainment of Braian Nahuel Paiz, another alleged dealer connected to Liam’s drug use. Paiz, who was arrested in Buenos Aires on Friday, faces similar charges and a potential prison sentence of 4 to 15 years if convicted.

While Paiz admitted to consuming drugs with Liam at the hotel, he denies selling him narcotics. His lawyer has argued that the charges against him are baseless, calling the investigation a “witch hunt” by authorities eager to find someone to blame for the singer’s death.

As the investigation into Liam Payne’s tragic incident continues, both Pereyra and Paiz face serious consequences if convicted of supplying drugs to the singer.

