In a bizarre twist that has stunned fans and shocked the world, five individuals are now facing charges related to the tragic death of Liam Payne, the former One Direction heartthrob.

Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office dropped a bombshell, revealing that hotel manager Gilda Martin, receptionist Esteban Grassi, the one who dialed 911 just before Payne’s death, and the singer’s close friend, Rogelio “Roger” Nores, have been charged with manslaughter

A Couple of Hotel Employees Have Also Been Charged in Liam Payne’s Death

But that’s not all! Two more hotel employees, Braian Paiz and Ezequiel Pereyra, also find themselves in the hot seat, facing accusations of supplying drugs to the troubled star. Liam had battled addiction, making frequent trips in and out of rehab.

The eerie details surrounding his death point to a desperate attempt to escape the hotel after allegedly being locked in his room by staff for erratic behavior.

However, things took a dark turn as an autopsy revealed a traumatic fall, leading to a severe cranial fracture and internal bleeding.

Meanwhile, the toxicology report added an even more tragic layer—Liam had consumed a cocktail of drugs, including crack, cocaine, a depressant, and even a bizarre mix known as pink cocaine.

This powerful concoction, blending methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA, and more, likely caused him to faint before falling to his death.

Two of the Accused Are Set to Remain in Custody

As the legal drama unfolded, the court revealed that two of the accused, who had appeared in mid-December, would remain in custody and have been summoned to appear in court within 24 hours.

But it is only after interrogation that the judge will decide if they face prosecution, get cleared, or if there’s just no case against them.

Notably, Nores, who had adopted a managerial role in Payne’s life, is facing abandonment charges for allegedly neglecting to inform Liam’s family about his relapse.

He’s also accused of ignoring phone calls from the police after Payne’s untimely passing. Though he’s sticking to his innocence, Nores is staring down a potential 5-15 years in prison.

Meanwhile, Paiz, one of the hotel employees, denied any foul play, insisting that while he did drugs with Liam, he never supplied him with any.

It’s a devastating turn of events for those who knew the star, as Payne was laid to rest in the UK on November 20, surrounded by his former One Direction bandmates: Niall, Harry, Louis, and Zayn.

