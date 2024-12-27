Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has agreed to assist in the ongoing investigation into the tragic death of the pop star, which occurred when he fell from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16.

Although she is not under suspicion, Cassidy, who was with Payne just two days before his fatal fall, will provide a witness statement to help police understand the circumstances surrounding his final days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Cassidy (@kateecass)

Reason Why Kate Cassidy is Speaking to the Authorities

A source close to Cassidy shared that she is determined to help in any way she can, hoping to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

The 25-year-old is especially focused on those who may have supplied Payne with drugs, emphasizing that they should face prosecution.

Despite her overwhelming grief, Cassidy has remained steadfast in her commitment to assisting the investigation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Cassidy (@kateecass)

Several Individuals are Currently Under the Radar of the Authorities

Local authorities are currently questioning several individuals in connection to Payne’s death, including his friend Roger Nores, who has denied abandoning the singer before the fatal incident.

Nores has opted to submit a written statement rather than speak directly with the police. “I’ve given my statement to the prosecutor on October 17 as a witness, and I haven’t spoken to any police officer or prosecutor ever since. I wasn’t Liam’s manager. He was just my dear friend,” he said in a statement last month.

Other individuals of interest, including alleged drug dealer Braian Nahuel Paiz and former hotel employee Esequiel David Pereyra, have invoked their right to remain silent during investigations.

Hotel staff members, including Esteban Grassi and Gilda Martin, were also scheduled for questioning in mid-December.

An autopsy revealed that Payne died instantly from multiple traumatic injuries caused by the fall, which led to severe internal and external hemorrhaging.

Toxicology results also showed traces of alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants in his system at the time of his death.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Billy Ray Cyrus Pleads For Miley’s Forgiveness After Firerose Fallout

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News