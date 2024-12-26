Billy Ray Cyrus is reeling after the fallout from his brief marriage to singer Firerose, with the emotional toll hitting hardest in his fractured relationship with his daughter, Miley.

The 63-year-old country star, who once shared a close bond with the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer, recently wished her a happy 32nd birthday on social media—but sources say that’s been the extent of their communication since his whirlwind marriage to Firerose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus)

Firerose Played a Key Role in Creating the Rift Between Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus

Though the marriage ended in May, Billy Ray remains heartbroken over the rift between him and Miley, who has reportedly refused to speak with him.

An insider claims that Firerose saw Miley as a threat to her control over Billy Ray and even discouraged him from seeing his daughter.

“She (Firerose) virtually forbade him to see Miley. She practically led him around by the nose until he realized how far he had strayed from those who meant the most to him,” the insider noted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIREROSE (@firerose)

Miley Cyrus Warned Billy Ray About the Consequences From the Beginning

As the marriage crumbled, accusations of verbal and emotional abuse from Firerose surfaced. At the same time, Billy Ray fired back, suggesting she had used him to further her career—something Miley had warned him about from the start.

“Miley loathed Firerose. Billy hopes now that she’s out of his life, Miley will let him back into hers—but he knows he’s got some work to do,” an insider said.

Now that the divorce is final, Billy Ray hopes his relationship with Miley can heal, but he knows he has some serious work ahead of him to regain her trust.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Amber Heard Weighs In On Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni’s Controversy Years After Johnny Depp Legal Saga: “I Saw This Firsthand”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News