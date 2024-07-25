Billy Ray Cyrus is finally addressing the publicly leaked audio between him and his estranged wife Firerose as the former couple are currently in the process of their divorce after seven months of marriage.

The 62-year-old took to his social media to open up about the private conversation that was leaked, in which he can be heard berating and belittling Firerose. He shared on his Instagram Stories adding, “Hell yeah I was at my wit’s end. As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that’s before I knew she was a fraud.”

He continued, “I just knew something wasn’t right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges’ ex-wife. That’s before I knew her parents’ last name.” The Achy Breaky Heart singer claimed that “everything I thought I knew about her, was a lie,” and alleges Firerose “was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain.”

Billy concluded his post with a warning to the artist that he would see her in court.

In the leaked audio, which is about one minute and 30 seconds long, a man sounding like Billy is heard arguing with Firerose about being late for an event. According to a source close to Firerose, the event in question was a Nicki Minaj concert in Tennessee where Billy had been invited to perform. Billy said in the audio, “It’s 9:15 you idiot. I needed to leave two hours ago,” to which the 37-year-old artist responded, “No, you didn’t. You can still leave and get there in time.”

As the phone conversation continued, Cyrus could be heard telling Firerose to “shut the f— up”, and also called her a “f—ing bitch” as she asked him to “please stop screaming at me.”

In addition to Cyrus addressing the leaked audio, Rose Palermo and Jason Talley of Cheatham Palermo and Garrett, who are representing him in his divorce also shared a statement with People. They called the leaked audio as “an apparent last-ditch effort to squeeze money out of Mr. Cyrus.”

They added, “Mr. Cyrus previously admitted in a court filing that he had been very vocally frustrated and angry with Ms. Hodges during their 7-month marriage as he began to uncover more and more of Ms. Hodges’ true motives for marrying him. With regard to this recording, Ms. Hodges is the person who made the recording without telling Mr. Cyrus that she was recording him. Of course, she was intentionally on her best behavior since she knew the recording was being made.”

Earlier last month, Firerose accused Billy of “extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse,” following the artist’s accusation that he was verbally, emotionally, and physically abused by Firerose.

