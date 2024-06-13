Hannah Montana fame Miley Cyrus has not been on the best terms with her father, singer Billy Ray Cyrus, ever since he and her mom, Tish Cyrus, got divorced in 2022. While the two never commented on their rift, their differences are apparent from Miley’s recent statements.

During a recent interview, the ‘Flowers’ singer made a tongue-in-cheek remark about her father, talking about the negative trait she inherited from him. The development comes amid reports of Billy Ray’s divorce from his wife, Firerose, who tied the knot with him just last year.

Miley Cyrus Reveals She Inherited Narcissism From Her Father

Miley was the guest on the June 12 episode of the Netflix interview series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. At one point in the interview, the host asked her about her family’s move from Tennessee to California when she was cast in the lead role in Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana.

Recalling the time, Miley said, “At first it was just me,” but added that she does not remember the sequence of events. “My mom is going to be better at this. I have a terrible memory because I also inherited the narcissism from my father that I don’t know anything about my siblings except for the part that I was doing. It’s true. It’s Okay.” said the 31-year-old singer.

However, she did express her gratitude to Billy for his guidance in her career. “My father – I’m grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He’s almost given me this map. There is a map of what to do and what not to do. And he’s guided me on both,” Miley stated in the same interview.

‘My Mom is My Hero,’ Says Miley Cyrus

Miley seems to have sided with her mom, Tish, after her parents’ divorce. When asked which personality traits she shares with her mother, the singer had only good things to say. “My mom is just the warmest, most charismatic, bubbly, honest person. I do think I inherited that from her,” said the Hannah Montana alum. Further talking about which parent had a bigger impact on her, Miley said that her mom and dad can not be ‘weighed on the same scale.’

Billy and Tish filed for divorce in April 2022, after almost 30 years of marriage. Apart from Miley, the ex-couple shares four more children together. Following the divorce, Tish went on to marry actor Dominic Purcell in 2023, and Billy had a short-lived marriage with singer Firerose, calling it quits with her in June 2024, just seven months after their wedding.

