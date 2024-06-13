27 years after the release of Titanic, Kate Winslet and James Cameron have finally addressed their feud rumors. The actress-director duo were reported to be at loggerheads shortly after their blockbuster film hit the cinemas in 1997.

At the time, Kate went on to say that she would work with James again only if she was offered a lot of money. The two did, however, go on to collaborate for another blockbuster, Avatar: The Way of Water in 2022, and now have opened up about their alleged feud.

Kate Winslet Reveals If She Had a Feud with James Cameron After Titanic

Kate has put rumors about her differences with James Cameron to rest, stating that all was well between the two during Titanic. In an interview with Variety, the 48-year-old actress said, “There was never a rift between us.” She added she still feels sad that the feud speculations overshadowed her real bonding with the filmmaker.

“There’s a part of me that feels almost sad that stupid, speculative Titanic stuff at the time overshadowed the actual relationship I have with him. He knows I will be up for anything. Any challenge, any piece of direction you give me? I’ll try it,” Kate stated.

James also weighed in, revealing how the character of Rose left a lasting impression on the actress. “She had a little postpartum depression when she let go of Rose. She and I have talked about the fact that she goes really, really deep, and her characters leave a lasting, sometimes dramatic impression on her,” the 69-year-old director said.

Kate’s Statements During Titanic Had Sparked Rift Rumors

While the duo have publicly denied having any rift, speculations were rife about their fight after Kate made controversial statements about James before the release of Titanic. In an interview in April 1997, the actress said, “[James] has a temper like you wouldn’t believe. As it was, the actors got off lightly. I think Jim knew he couldn’t shout at us the way he did to his crew because our performances would be no good.”

Kate added that there were times during the shoot of Titanic when she felt frightened of him, and one “would have to pay her a lot of money to work with Jim [James] again.” However, she also mentioned that over time, she did “come to understand him.” Kate and James are now once again working together on the third Avatar sequel, which is slated to release in December 2025.

