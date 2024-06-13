English actor Jude Law has been in the industry for years and has appeared in several fantastic roles, including as young Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. He even played Yon-Rogg in the MCU’s Captain Marvel. Law could have portrayed a DC character, not just any part, but Superman’s role. The Sherlock Holmes actor recently opened up about it and shared details about this failed project. Scroll below for more.

Jude gained fame with his performance in The Talented Mr Ripley, for which he won the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and was also nominated for the Oscars. The English actor also played Dr Watson in the Sherlock Holmes movie, which starred Robert Downey Jr in the titular role.

According to Variety’s report, Jude Law recently appeared on The Playlist’s Discourse podcast, revealing turning down Superman in the early 2000s. It was reportedly by Brett Ratner and was announced in 2002. The project finally got shelved. Speaking about it, Jude said, “So this is true. Yeah. And there was a process of flirtation going on. And I always resisted because it just felt like [off]. And I know you can say, ‘Well, but you played Yonn-Rogg and Dumbledore!’ It just felt like a step too far.”

Jude Law explained, “It was when Brett Ratner was going to direct, I think. And they didn’t have a script if I remember rightly.” The actor continued, “Did they have a script? I don’t remember reading one. This is a long time ago. They brought me the suit. They thought, ‘This might change your mind.’”

Jude Law also tried on the Superman suit, but that was not enough to convince him whether he should play the part. The Fantastic Beasts star added, “Anyway, I tried it on, and I looked in the mirror, and part of me initially was like, ‘Wow, this would be a [good thing],’ and then I just thought, ‘No, you can’t – you can’t do this. You can’t.’” He concluded with, “And I didn’t sell myself to myself. And I stepped away, and the film never happened anyway. So maybe it probably wouldn’t have done anything.”

Meanwhile, David Corenswet is all set to play Kal-El in the new DCU in James Gunn’s movie Superman, which will be released in 2025.

For more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

